Photos: Bayside families enjoy ‘Monster Mash’ held by St. Mary’s

As part of an early Halloween celebration, St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children hosted a “Monster Mash” event for community members to enjoy on Sunday, Oct. 19, outside St. Mary’s Hospital for Children, located at 29-01 216th St. in Bayside.

This event brought joy, family fun and fall festivities to several kids and their families, including some of New York’s most medically fragile children.

Attendees enjoyed music, games, food, a trunk or treat, a costume contest, raffles and more.

All proceeds raised from this event went towards programs and services at St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children. This funding will assist the organization in continuing its mission of providing high-quality care to kids with complex and chronic medical issues.

“We have so many volunteers who showed up today, with their creativity and a dedication to make our kids’ lives better with their trunk or

treating and all the fun that they’re bringing, so it really is a special day,” St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children President and CEO Sean Lally said. “St Mary’s takes care of New York’s sickest children, and we rely very heavily on community support to provide the best care possible. So days like today, in addition to being so meaningful for our patients, our families and our community, also provide support to help continue that extraordinary care.”

Funds raised from philanthropic events like this that St. Mary’s puts together are critical to helping them ensure they can change the lives of the children and families they serve.