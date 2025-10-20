Quantcast
Photos: Bayside families enjoy ‘Monster Mash’ held by St. Mary’s

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
monster mash
The 2025 Monster Mash event held by St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children attracted plenty of families for a fun Halloween-themed day.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

As part of an early Halloween celebration, St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children hosted a “Monster Mash” event for community members to enjoy on Sunday, Oct. 19, outside St. Mary’s Hospital for Children, located at 29-01 216th St. in Bayside.

There were plenty of fun activities for kids to enjoy. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

This event brought joy, family fun and fall festivities to several kids and their families, including some of New York’s most medically fragile children.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Attendees enjoyed music, games, food, a trunk or treat, a costume contest, raffles and more.

Many community members got involved in the trunk or treat portion of Monster Mash. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

All proceeds raised from this event went towards programs and services at St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children. This funding will assist the organization in continuing its mission of providing high-quality care to kids with complex and chronic medical issues.

Attendees had the opportunity to get their faces painted. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Kids got to paint pumpkins. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“We have so many volunteers who showed up today, with their creativity and a dedication to make our kids’ lives better with their trunk or
treating and all the fun that they’re bringing, so it really is a special day,” St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children President and CEO Sean Lally said. “St Mary’s takes care of New York’s sickest children, and we rely very heavily on community support to provide the best care possible. So days like today, in addition to being so meaningful for our patients, our families and our community, also provide support to help continue that extraordinary care.”

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Funds raised from philanthropic events like this that St. Mary’s puts together are critical to helping them ensure they can change the lives of the children and families they serve.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Assemblymember Edward Braunstein brought his son to the Monster Mash event, where Mr. Met was also on hand. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

