Batter Up! The Bayside Historical Society is gearing up for a vintage baseball game in 19th-century style, allowing spectators and players to step back in time for a historical recreation of an 1860s game.

The event is taking place Saturday, Oct. 11, at 11 a.m. on the Fort Totten Soccer Fields at Totten Avenue & 15th Roadand follows the success of last year’s event, complete with vintage uniforms, rules and equipment available at the time.

The game will be played by the Mutual Baseball Club of New York, which provides its teams with authentic replica uniforms reflective of various historic time periods and plays a nine-inning game using replica equipment. The group also brings artifacts, lesson plans, and a history of baseball’s beginnings, along with other interesting facts and information for spectators. At the end of the game, players give children in the audience a chance to play a game called rounders.

This year, the team will play against the Bayside Little League coaches and parents, offering spectators a fun afternoon stepping back in time, learning something new, and showing some community spirit for the local baseball team. The unique style game offers a fun opportunity to see how coaches and parents fare with the vintage rules and equipment, especially since there will be no gloves, as they hadn’t been invented yet during the time period when the game will be played. The New York Mutuals will also be available to answer questions from the audience after the game.

The event is free to attend and perfect for all ages to enjoy, with snacks and beverages available for purchase. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and even prepare a picnic if they wish, for the family-friendly afternoon event. Parking for the game will be available in Little Bay Park, with a rain date scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 12.

The Bayside Historical Society hosts a variety of events, including concerts, performances, workshops, and volunteer opportunities, for the Northeast Queens community, situated on the historic Fort Totten grounds. The organization maintains the grounds’ buildings, which date back to 1887 when they were first built and used by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as their Officers’ Mess Hall and Club. Since then, The Castle, where BHS is based, has been designated a New York City landmark and continues to find ways to preserve its history, connect with the community, and provide outreach to those in need.

Reserve a ticket to the 19th-century baseball game or visit their website to learn more about upcoming events.