Quantcast
Bayside
Things to Do

Bayside Historical Society presents 19th-century style baseball game

By Posted on
bayside historical society
The Bayside Historical Society is hosting a 19th century style baseball game.
Photo credit: Bayside Historical Society

Batter Up! The Bayside Historical Society is gearing up for a vintage baseball game in 19th-century style, allowing spectators and players to step back in time for a historical recreation of an 1860s game.

The event is taking place Saturday, Oct. 11, at 11 a.m. on the Fort Totten Soccer Fields at Totten Avenue & 15th Roadand follows the success of last year’s event, complete with vintage uniforms, rules and equipment available at the time.

The game will be played by the Mutual Baseball Club of New York, which provides its teams with authentic replica uniforms reflective of various historic time periods and plays a nine-inning game using replica equipment. The group also brings artifacts, lesson plans, and a history of baseball’s beginnings, along with other interesting facts and information for spectators. At the end of the game, players give children in the audience a chance to play a game called rounders. 

The game will be played according to the rules of the 1860s, featuring replica uniforms and equipment. Photo credit: The Mutual Baseball Club of New York

This year, the team will play against the Bayside Little League coaches and parents, offering spectators a fun afternoon stepping back in time, learning something new, and showing some community spirit for the local baseball team. The unique style game offers a fun opportunity to see how coaches and parents fare with the vintage rules and equipment, especially since there will be no gloves, as they hadn’t been invented yet during the time period when the game will be played. The New York Mutuals will also be available to answer questions from the audience after the game.

The event is free to attend and perfect for all ages to enjoy, with snacks and beverages available for purchase. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and even prepare a picnic if they wish, for the family-friendly afternoon event. Parking for the game will be available in Little Bay Park, with a rain date scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 12. 

BHS hosts a list of events, workshops, volunteer opportunities, and more throughout the year. Photo credit: Bayside Historical Society

The Bayside Historical Society hosts a variety of events, including concerts, performances, workshops, and volunteer opportunities, for the Northeast Queens community, situated on the historic Fort Totten grounds. The organization maintains the grounds’ buildings, which date back to 1887 when they were first built and used by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as their Officers’ Mess Hall and Club. Since then, The Castle, where BHS is based, has been designated a New York City landmark and continues to find ways to preserve its history, connect with the community, and provide outreach to those in need. 

Reserve a ticket to the 19th-century baseball game or visit their website to learn more about upcoming events.

See more Queens events Post an event

About the Author

Jessica Militello

I write feature articles and profiles on restaurants, new businesses, artists, creators, and events throughout Queens, particularly Western and Northeast Queens. I like to shed light on anything fun and uplifting going on in the area, or people working together to help each other in the community.

More Bayside News

More from Around New York