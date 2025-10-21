Photos: Bayside Kiwanis Club holds fundraiser benefitting local kids in need

The Kiwanis Club of Bayside recently held a fundraising dinner to benefit kids in the community.

The Kiwanis Club of Bayside held a special fundraising dinner to benefit local kids in need on Friday, Oct. 17, at the Community Baptist Church, located at 46-19 206th St. in Bayside.

This fundraiser featured a menu that included salad, spaghetti, meatballs, bread, water, cake and coffee.

Attendance for the event was $25 per person and $13 for those under 12 years of age, with the proceeds going towards helping the organization fulfill its mission of working to improve the lives of children in the community.

In addition to the delicious food, the event also featured live music and raffles.

The funds raised will go towards various efforts by the Kiwanis Club of Bayside, including providing Thanksgiving turkeys and Christmas toys, backing St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children and Benjamin N. Cardozo High School and supporting programs at the Ronald McDonald House.