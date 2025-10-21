Quantcast
Bayside
News

Photos: Bayside Kiwanis Club holds fundraiser benefitting local kids in need

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
kiwanis
The Kiwanis Club of Bayside recently held a fundraising dinner to benefit kids in the community.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The Kiwanis Club of Bayside held a special fundraising dinner to benefit local kids in need on Friday, Oct. 17, at the Community Baptist Church, located at 46-19 206th St. in Bayside.

Attendees had plenty of food to enjoy. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

This fundraiser featured a menu that included salad, spaghetti, meatballs, bread, water, cake and coffee.

There were also sweet treats available. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Attendance for the event was $25 per person and $13 for those under 12 years of age, with the proceeds going towards helping the organization fulfill its mission of working to improve the lives of children in the community.

Former New York Kiwanis Club Governor Joe Corace and State Senator John Liu were on hand for the fundraising dinner. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

In addition to the delicious food, the event also featured live music and raffles.

There was live music for attendees to enjoy. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Attendees had the opportunity to enter raffles for various prizes. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The funds raised will go towards various efforts by the Kiwanis Club of Bayside, including providing Thanksgiving turkeys and Christmas toys, backing St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children and Benjamin N. Cardozo High School and supporting programs at the Ronald McDonald House.

About the Author

Ethan Marshall

I was born and raised on Long Island and reside in Bayside. Graduated Cum Laude from Hofstra University. Big Mets, Jets and Islanders fan.

More Bayside News

More from Around New York