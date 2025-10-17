Bayside man reports credit card chicanery leading detectives to Flushing mall in search of perp: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect for allegedly making unauthorized transactions at the Sky View Mall in Flushing on a credit card belonging to a 22-year-old man in Bayside.

A 22-year-old man inside a Bell Boulevard office building in Bayside called police from the 111th Precinct on the morning of Friday, Oct. 10, after he noticed several unauthorized transactions on his credit card.

Detectives met with the victim inside 36-29 Bell Blvd., and further investigation determined that an unidentified individual made the unauthorized transactions on the victim’s credit card at several locations inside the Sky View Mall in Flushing, in the confines of the 109th Precinct. The transactions on the credit card totaled approximately $210 and the suspect left the Sky View Mall in an unknown direction.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect from inside the Sky View Mall and described him as having a light complexion who wore a black hooded sweatshirt over a black T-shirt, mustard-colored pants, black and white sneakers, a black baseball cap, and white sunglasses.

Anyone with information regarding this grand larceny investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Oct. 12, the 111th Precinct has reported 393 grand larcenies so far in 2025, 29 more than the 364 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 8%, according to the most recent CompStat report.