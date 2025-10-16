Truck driver fatally strikes sleeping man in Maspeth: NYPD

A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver of an 18-wheeler on Borden Avenue in Maspeth, according to the NYPD.

A man was struck and killed by the driver of an 18-wheeler in Maspeth on Thursday morning, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 108th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck in front of the SecureSpace Self Storage facility at 59-20 Borden Ave. near the Home Depot just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 16. Officers were told that EMS had already rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short while later.

According to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation, the victim was sleeping underneath the truck when the driver got behind the wheel and drove off, fatally injuring the unidentified man beneath his vehicle. The 18-wheeler was last seen driving eastbound on Borden Avenue.

The identity of the deceased is pending family notification.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.