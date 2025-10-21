Briarwood Dunkin’ reopens restaurant with new renovations, donates $3K to Viscardi Center

Representatives from Briarwood Dunkin’, Metro Franchising, the Viscardi Center, the Queens Chamber of Commerce and the Office of New York State Senator Leroy Comrie celebrated the grand reopening of the Dunkin’ restaurant on Queens Boulevard, in Briarwood, on Oct. 16.

Dunkin’ hosted a grand reopening of its newly renovated restaurant on Queens Boulevard in Briarwood, hosting a ceremony to commemorate the occasion on Oct. 16.

Representatives from the Queens Chamber of Commerce and the office of state Sen. Leroy Comrie joined Dunkin’ representatives and members of the community for the ribbon-cutting. Attendees were each provided with a free coffee and doughnut, as well as a chance to spin the Dunkin’ prize wheel for free merchandise from the restaurant.

Dunkin’ franchisee Metro Franchising also teamed up with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and donated $3,000 to the Viscardi Center. The nonprofit organization, located in Albertson, NY, provides educational and employment opportunities to children, adults and disabled veterans to empower them with tools to support independent living and self-confidence.

“The Henry Viscardi School is proud to be the recipient of such generous support from Metro Franchising and Dunkin’,” said Lauren Marzo, the nonprofit’s chief development officer. “Our relationship spans well over a decade, and Dunkin’s support has helped provide critical programs for our students with severe disabilities. These programs help our students learn, grow and take important steps toward an independent future.”

The Briarwood Dunkin’ — located at 138-01 Queens Blvd. — is open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.