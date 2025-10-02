Brute wanted in unprovoked attack on an A train rider at the Aqueduct Racetrack station: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who beatdown an A train rider on the platform at the Aqueduct Racetrack station on Saturday.

Police from the 106th Precinct in South Ozone Park and Transit District 23 are looking for a suspect in an unprovoked attack on an A train rider in broad daylight at the Aqueduct Racetrack station on Saturday, Sept. 27.

The 50-year-old victim was standing on the platform when a stranger approached him and a verbal dispute ensued between them. The argument escalated into violence when the suspect punched the victim multiple times in his face and then threw him down on the platform and continued to punch him in the face and kicked him several times in the body, police said. The perpetrator jumped on a northbound A train, leaving his victim on the platform.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as heavyset with a dark complexion, approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and over 300 pounds. He wore a gray zipper sweatshirt, dark pants, blue sneakers, a dark durag, and a black backpack.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this assault is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Sept. 28, the 106th Precinct has reported 260 felony assaults so far in 2025, 35 fewer than the 295 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 11.9%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are also down in the precinct, with 17 reported so far this year, three fewer than the 20 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 15%, according to CompStat.