Burglar breaks into two stores within six minutes at Little Neck shopping center: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly broke into two business within six minutes at a Little Neck shopping center along Northern Boulevard.

Police from the 111th Precinct in Bayside are looking for a burglar who targeted businesses at a Little Neck shopping center during the early morning of Friday, Oct. 17.

Police say the suspect allegedly broke into a commercial establishment at 248-25 Northern Blvd. at 1 a.m. by forcibly breaking the front door. Once inside, he removed an unknown amount of cash from the register and fled the store.

Approximately six minutes later, he broke into a second business by forcibly breaking the front door and removing $812 in cash from the register before driving off in a gray sedan traveling northbound on 249th Street toward Depew Avenue, police said.

There were no reported injuries at either store.

The NYPD released surveillance images that show the suspect inside the second business and then driving out of the parking lot. He is described as having a light complexion and approximately 5 feet 7 inches in height. He wore a black jacket, a light-colored T-shirt, light-colored pants and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information regarding these burglaries is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Oct. 26, the 111th Precinct has reported 256 burglaries so far in 2025, four more than the 252 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 1.6%, according to the most recent CompStat report.