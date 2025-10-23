Burglar steals $80K in property from storage facilities in College Point, Brooklyn: NYPD

Cops are looking for a suspect who stole nearly thousands of dollars worth of property from a College Point CubeSmart storage facility and another one in Brooklyn.

Police from the 109th Precinct are looking for a burglar who allegedly stole $61,000 worth of property from the CubeSmart storage facility in College Point during the early morning hours of Sept. 16, a week after he allegedly targeted another CubeSmart location in Brooklyn.

The suspect broke into the College Point storage facility at 31-40 Whitestone Exwy. just before 2 a.m. and forcibly entered multiple outdoor storage units. He took a pricey Rolex wristwatch and an 640 pairs of shoes and sneakers, an NYPD spokesman said Thursday.

A week earlier, police say the burglar hit the other CubeSmart, located at 225 Pennsylvania Ave. in East New York, in the confines of the 75th Precinct. The burglar entered the property by jumping over a fence and proceeded to ransack multiple outdoor storage units, taking jewelry, sneakers, a laptop, a scooter, perfume, electronics and a tool set worth approximately $18,000, police said. The suspect loaded up a dark-colored sedan and left the location just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 10, and was last seen driving up New Jersey Avenue towards Highland Park in Queens.

There were no injuries reported during the two heists, and the burglar got away with approximately $79,000 worth of stolen property.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and his getaway car. He has a medium complexion with a dark afro and tattoos on both arms.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding these burglaries is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Oct. 19, the 109th Precinct has reported 365 burglaries so far in 2025, 34 more than the 331 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 10.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Burglaries are down in the 75th Precinct with 187 reported so far this year, 48 fewer than the 235 reported at the same point in 2024, a decline of 20.4%, according to CompStat.