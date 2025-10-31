Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens launches emergency response to help those affected by government shutdown

Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens is providing people negatively impacted by the government shutdown with access to food, mental health support and case management.

Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens launched an emergency response program intended to help those negatively affected by the federal government shutdown, including furloughed federal workers and families who are losing their SNAP benefits, beginning Saturday, Nov. 1.

These people will be granted access to food, mental health support and case management. All 60 Catholic Charities food pantry locations in Brooklyn and Queens will be open to those affected, with no appointment necessary. A photo ID is required for those going to one of these locations for assistance. Additionally, case workers and benefit coordinators will be able to help families access emergency funds. Emergency grants will be provided to certain people on a case-by-case basis. Those looking for financial assistance may be subject to restrictions and eligibility requirements.

Staff members from Catholic Charities who can help provide information, referrals and access to case managers and more than 160 programs and services can be reached by calling (718)-722-6001. Catholic Charities recommends that those in need of mental health support as a result of stress and/or anxiety caused by the government shutdown contact this call center to connect with the mental health clinics.

“No family should have to choose between paying rent and putting food on the table,” Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens President and CEO Rev. Msgr. Alfred LoPinto said. “We have mobilized our network of food pantries and social services to make sure anyone struggling during the shutdown can access emergency support right away.”

More than 450,000 people have been served and over 4 million meals distributed across Brooklyn and Queens through the first nine months of 2025.

“Our pantries are already serving thousands each week, and we added extra meals and services to our operations,” Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens Senior Director of Community and Mobile Outreach Services Debbie Hampson said. “We have the infrastructure and commitment to ensure no one in our community goes hungry.”

Community members can go to ccbq.org to donate food and money, or to sign up as a volunteer.