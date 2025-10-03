Celebrate Diwali at these Indian restaurants in Queens

Diwali, India’s festival of lights and one of its most significant holidays, will be celebrated throughout Queens on Monday, Oct. 20. The festival, which symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, is marked by colorful gatherings, traditional rituals and an abundance of festive food.

​Indian and Indo-Caribbean households across Queens will light clay lamps, celebrating the victory of light over darkness. Many families will also turn to local restaurants for special Diwali meals, filling neighborhoods with the aroma of Indian cuisine.

​Queens is home to a diverse range of Indian restaurants, from Jackson Heights to Astoria and beyond. The following are 10 standout eateries where families and friends can celebrate Diwali this year.