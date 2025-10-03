Celebrate Diwali at these Indian restaurants in Queens

Diwali, India’s festival of lights and one of its most significant holidays, will be celebrated throughout Queens on Monday, Oct. 20. The festival, which symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, is marked by colorful gatherings, traditional rituals and an abundance of festive food.
Indian and Indo-Caribbean households across Queens will light clay lamps, celebrating the victory of light over darkness. Many families will also turn to local restaurants for special Diwali meals, filling neighborhoods with the aroma of Indian cuisine.
Queens is home to a diverse range of Indian restaurants, from Jackson Heights to Astoria and beyond. The following are 10 standout eateries where families and friends can celebrate Diwali this year.
- Red Chilli, located at 76-05 37th Ave., is a Jackson Heights staple that offers traditional Indian flavors with modern twists. Signature dishes include mutton kofta, fish chettinad and the Red Chilli Special Chicken Angara Kabab. The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Ganesh Temple Canteen, located at 143-09 Holly Ave., Flushing, has been serving pure vegetarian fare since 1993, with dishes initially prepared as offerings to deities. The menu features South Indian staples, including idli, dosa, pongal and chutney. The New York Times, Daily News and Zagat have praised the canteen. It is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Angel, 74-14 37th Rd., specializes in North Indian cuisine, bringing the flavors of Punjab to Jackson Heights. Opened in 2019 by Chef Amrit and named for his daughter, Angel offers dishes such as dahi batata puri, kale pakora, vegetable dum biryani and lassuni gobi. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.
- Jackson Diner, located at 37-47 74th St., has been a Jackson Heights favorite for over 30 years, serving both North and South Indian cuisine. Notable guests have included Hillary Clinton and Michael Bloomberg. Menu favorites are pani poori, tandoori chicken and chicken lajawab. The diner is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Seva, 34-11 30th Ave., Astoria, has been serving customizable spice levels and a range of dietary options since 2010. The Halal-certified menu features vegan, vegetarian, and classic Indian dishes, such as lamb seekh kabab, chana masala and butter chicken. Seva is open weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and weekends from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Raj’s Indian Kitchen, located at 42-12 28th St., Long Island City, with a second location in Manhattan, is renowned for its authentic flavors and fresh ingredients served at reasonable prices. Popular offerings include aloo baigan and vindaloo. The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.
- Saffron Indian Cuisine, located at 44-04 Broadway, offers a variety of classic, vegan, and vegetarian options, including saag paneer, coconut chicken and mutter pulao. The restaurant also offers seasonal specials. Saffron is open daily from 11:45 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Dosa Delight, located at 35-66 73rd St., Jackson Heights, specializes in vegetarian Southern and Northern Indian dishes, including rava masala dosa, Bombay pav bhaji and samosa chaat. The restaurant is known for its home-style cooking and friendly service. Dosa Delight is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Yaar Indian Restaurant, located at 22-55 31st St., Astoria, offers a delivery combo that includes an appetizer, entrée and naan or dessert. Menu highlights include samosa chaat, aloo gobi matar and green chili chicken. Yaar is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Nanking, located at 134-07 Rockaway Blvd., features a fusion of Indian, Chinese and Thai cuisines, with many dishes cooked in a traditional tandoor clay oven. The menu offers roti, malai pistachio kulfi and chicken tikka. Nanking is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.