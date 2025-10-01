Bagels and cream cheese just got an upgrade, Chip City-style, with the unveiling of freshly made bagels and an array of decadent cream cheese flavors at just four of their locations, including their Astoria shop.

The store, located at 30-06 34th St., Astoria, launched its latest offering on Sept. 19, allowing customers to start their day with a little decadence to break up the monotony of the work week, featuring cream cheese flavors ranging from classic to Italian rainbow cookie.

Chip City is known for its over the top takes on cookies from limited time treats like cookies n cream cheesecake, to fall favorites like their caramel apple cider donut. The shop is known for keeping their menu fresh, giving customers something new to look forward to, along with a line up of classics that are available year round, from blueberry cheesecake to chocolate chip, dark chocolate peanut butter and much more.

Ever innovative, the shop’s newest breakfast addition features an assortment of hot and fresh bagel flavors, including plain and everything bagels, as well as chocolate chip and blueberry bagels. The shop has even changed its hours to open at 8 a.m. for the new menu addition, and bagels will be available until they sell out or until 11 a.m., when they switch over to cookies. And since cream cheese is one of the perfect complements to a morning bagel, the store took their flavors to the next level with options including plain, cookies n’ cream, Italian rainbow cookie, chocolate chip and triple chocolate. The new addition is a fun way to treat yourself, whether customers decide to indulge in the morning or save it for an afternoon snack.

As of now, the breakfast offering is only available in Astoria, West Village on Bleeker Street, Long Island and Montclair, NJ, The cookie brand may expand the new bagels and cream cheese option to more stores over time, potentially including their other Queens locations, which include Bayside, Long Island City, Flushing, Forest Hills, Sunnyside and a second Astoria location on Ditmars Boulevard. The offering would join an array of treats they offer at their different locations, including coffee, ice cream and thin chips.

Chip City launched in 2017 with its first location in Astoria before growing to over 50 locations throughout 10 states in the U.S. The brand was founded by Peter Phillips, who has also expanded to another neighborhood favorite, Somedays Bakery, which has locations in Astoria, Long Island City, Montclair, and, most recently, Bayside, in the Bay Terrace Shopping Center. The brand both boasts innovative takes on childhood favorites and other desserts and constantly adds new and unique sweets to their menus for customers to explore.

To learn more about their bagels and cream cheese offerings or find a location near you, visit their website or follow them at @chipcitycookies.