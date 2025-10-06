City removed 18 derelict vessels from the waters of Jamaica Bay in September

An 18′ Bayliner was removed from this Broad Channel dock. It was one of 18 abandoned and unwanted boats removed from Jamaica Bay during the month of September.

Council Member Joann Ariola announced that the Office of Marine Debris Removal and Vessel Surrendering removed 18 abandoned and unwanted boats from around Jamaica Bay during the month of September.

The new office, created in April 2024, by legislation she sponsored, is gearing up to expand its operations and remove even more derelict vessels from the waterways across New York City in the coming months.

“The Office of Marine Debris Removal and Vessel Surrendering is really hitting the ground running,” Ariola said. “In just a short time, they’ve made a visible impact in cleaning up Jamaica Bay. I’m proud to have created this office, and I look forward to building on its success so future generations can enjoy cleaner, safer waters here and throughout this city.”

According to NYC Parks, there are well over 600 derelict boats located along the 520 miles that make up New York City’s shoreline. When these vessels become abandoned, they can pose serious risks to navigation, property damage, and public safety. Abandoned derelict vessels can also be extremely harmful to our marine habitats and ecosystems as they leak oils and fuels, and their fiberglass hulls leach large amounts of microplastics into our shared waters.

“New York is a city of water. By keeping our waterways clear of debris, and helping New Yorkers safely and responsibly dispose of marine vessels they wish to surrender, we’re making our city safer, cleaner, and more resilient,” said Nate Grove, Chief of Waterfront and Marine Operations at NYC Parks. “We’re proud of our work across our city’s shorelines and we look forward to continuing this important initiative.”

In addition to expanding Parks’ removal work on the waterways, the office launched a vessel turn-in program, the first of its kind in the state. This program assists members of the public who have no other means of responsibly disposing of their vessels. Proactively removing vessels before they end up as floating risks or sunken hazards is one of the most effective measures for protecting the public and the natural environment.

Dan Mundy, president of Jamaica Bay Ecowatchers, a Broad Channel-based organization dedicated to the preservation, protection, enhancement, and restoration of the fragile ecosystem of Jamaica Bay, said the office has made a positive impact.

“To date, they’ve removed hundreds of abandoned vessels, docks, and large pieces of debris from the water and off of wetlands,” Mundy said. “This year, we are seeing a new element to this effort with the boat turn-in program, which allows the boat owner to turn in old, no longer used vessels before they break loose and float out and harm the environment. Dozens of boats, which ultimately could have been a threat to the bay, have been turned in under this new protocol, including many of the 18 last month.”

All of the vessels taken by the program are brought to the facility operated by contractor Miller’s Launch in Staten Island, where they are drained of fluids and disassembled. All metal components are separated out at the facility and collected by a metal salvage company, while the remaining debris is crushed and disposed of as landfill.

Broad Channel resident Tim Tubridy recently used the office to turn in an old vessel.

“I cannot say enough positives about this program,” Tubridy said. “I’ve spent my whole life on the bay, and I know all too well the difficulties involved in disposing of a boat. I am so glad to see this program, and to see Councilwoman Ariola and this office’s commitment to cleaning up our waters.”

New Yorkers who wish to surrender a vessel can contact the Council Member’s office at 718-318-6411.