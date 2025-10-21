P.J. Clarke’s, For Five Coffee Roasters and Brooklyn Brewery to join concessions at JFK’s New Terminal 6

For Five Coffee Roaster will open across the main concourse from P.J. Clarke’s at JFK’s New Terminal 6 next year.

P.J. Clarke’s, Brooklyn Brewery and For Five Coffee Roasters will open their first-ever airport locations when the New Terminal 6 opens next year at JFK International Airport, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced with JFK Millennium Partners, the company selected to build and operate the $4.2 billion terminal.

“These iconic brands will elevate the passenger experience and add to the uniquely New York sense of place we are creating at JFK International Airport,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said. “There is no place like New York, and these notable businesses will help Terminal 6 reflect that unique New York energy as an exciting part of travelers’ memories of their time here.”

Food and beverage operator SSP America will manage P.J. Clarke’s and For Five Coffee Roasters, while JFK veteran operator M&R Concessions will manage Brooklyn Brewery.

“Expanding the lineup of locally owned and nationally recognized concessions at JFK is another step toward delivering the world-class experience travelers expect,” Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said. “From the moment passengers arrive to the moment they depart, they’ll be able to enjoy the diverse flavors that make our region unique.”

P.J. Clarke’s is a historic saloon-style restaurant known for its classic American fare. Established in 1884 on Third Avenue and East 55th Street, it has long been a favorite of celebrities, journalists, and Upper East Siders. As the terminal’s flagship restaurant, P.J. Clarke’s will be strategically located just steps away from all T6 gates. For Five Coffee Roasters was founded by two childhood friends from Queens. Its T6 menu will include its signature Gotham Mocha, a double-shot of espresso served with ice, cold milk, and chocolate sauce. For Five Coffee Roasters will be located across the main concourse from P.J. Clarke’s.

“We’re proud to bring two iconic brands — P.J. Clarke’s and For Five Coffee Roasters — to one of the world’s most dynamic airports. Each brand is rooted in New York’s culture and hospitality making them a natural fit for JFK’s global travelers,” said Paul Loupakos, SSP America senior vice president of development and airport retention. “These openings reflect our commitment to delivering authentic, locally inspired dining experiences that celebrate a true taste of place.”

Brooklyn Brewery is a leading independent craft brewer and a pioneer in the American craft beer revolution. Founded in 1988 in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the brewery has been guided by its ethos of being “always in the making,” with a portfolio that ranges from classics like Brooklyn Lager, Brooklyn Pilsner, and East IPA to newer innovations such as Fonio Rising and Playa de Brooklyn. Its beers can be found in more than 30 states and 30 countries across five continents. The new Brooklyn Brewery bar will be located adjacent to Di Fara Pizza and Alidoro in the soaring T6 east food hall, beneath an 80-foot oculus skylight and a central dynamic hub for passengers to navigate.

“For almost 40 years, Brooklyn Brewery has called New York home,” Brooklyn Brewery President Robin Ottaway said. “Having a presence in JFK’s new Terminal 6 marks a meaningful step for us, giving both New Yorkers and travelers from around the world the opportunity to enjoy our delicious beer while on the move.”

Currently under construction, JFK T6 is being developed in two stages, with the first six gates opening in 2026 and construction completion expected by 2028. Over a dozen domestic and international airlines will operate from the new terminal including JetBlue, Cathay Pacific, Lufthansa, and Avianca.