46-unit condominium Noble LIC tops out, two units still available

Unit 3B of Noble LIC is one of the two remaining units still available.

The luxury condominium Noble LIC was recently topped off, with two units still available for purchase at 27-09 40th Ave. in Long Island City.

While the vast majority of Noble LIC’s 46 units have already been sold, the two still available are a two-bedroom unit and a top-floor one-bedroom unit.

The first unit, 3B, is priced at $1.2 million. It features two bathrooms and a wraparound terrace with multiple access points to the property’s outdoor space. In addition to providing southwest exposure in each room, this unit also gets plenty of sunlight and overlooks a block that is lined with trees, making for a nice view.

The other available unit, 6F, is on the corner of the top floor. Priced at $995,000, this unit has a wraparound terrace with exposures to the south, west and east. It faces the 40th Avenue facade and provides skyline views of Manhattan.

Sales for the units at this condominium have been handled by the Corcoran Group.

Noble LIC’s 46 units range in size from studio to two-bedroom units. Each unit features private outdoor spaces, washer-dryer units and high-end finishes. Other amenities available to residents at the property include a large fitness center with a 940-square-foot terrace, a residents’ lounge, a landscaped 3,160-square-foot roof deck with a barbecue station, a 2,160-square-foot terrace on the second floor and a pet spa. Residents will also have access to personal storage units and on-site garage parking and bicycle parking.

Notable features within walking distance of Noble LIC include MoMA PS1, Sven Park, the waterfront at Gantry Plaza State Park, Hunter’s Point South Park and several restaurants. There is also convenient nearby access to mass transportation via the Queensboro Plaza subway station, which provides service for the 7, N and W trains, the Queens Plaza subway station, which serves the E, M and R trains, and the Court Square subway station, which runs the G train.