Cord Meyer Development breaks ground on mixed-use project in Elmhurst

Cord Meyer Development joined with project partners and local officials to break ground on the company’s mixed-use development at 90-32 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst, Queens — a project that will bring new housing, retail, and community vitality to the area. From left: Randolph Gerner, AIA, Principal, Gerner Kronick + Valcarcel, Architects; Danielle Molaison, Vice President of Development, Cord Meyer Development; Scott Fradenburg, Senior Vice President of Construction and Operations, Cord Meyer Development; New York City Council Member Robert Holden; District #30; Richard Racanelli, Principal, Racanelli Construction; Matthew Whalen, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cord Meyer Development; and Cord Meyer Development Board Members John Collins and Willets Meyer.

The real estate developer Cord Meyer Development held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a mixed-use project on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 90-32 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst.

Cord Meyer Development is building a 7-story building that will span 102,000 square feet, including over 32,000 square feet of community facility and retail space. It will also have 93 residential units.

Situated in one of the most visible and accessible areas of Queens, this property, which has been owned by Cord Meyer Development for over 60 years, is expected to bring renewed vitality to Queens Boulevard.

“We’re excited to be transforming an underutilized site into a vibrant location where people can live, work and connect,” Cord Meyer Development Vice President of Development Danielle Molaison said. “By integrating high-quality residences, new retail and community spaces, we’re creating a building that meets today’s needs while helping shape tomorrow’s opportunities.”

It will have seven total floors, with the retail and community spaces taking up the first two floors and the 93 housing units will be spread across the top five floors. These apartments will range in size from as small as studios to as big as three-bedroom units. Of the 93 units, 19 are affordable units, made possible by New York City’s 485-x program.

The property will also feature a below-grade garage with 153 parking spaces for residents and visitors. Amenities available in the building to residents include a fitness center, a coworking lounge, a clubroom, a landscaped rooftop terrace with grilling stations, doorman service and a live-in superintendent.

This site is just steps away from the Woodhaven Boulevard subway station, which provides service for the M and R trains. It is also located near the Long Island Expressway and the Queens Center shopping mall. Bus stops are also in the area for the Q11, Q14, Q29, Q52+, Q53+, Q59, Q60, Q98, QM10, QM11, QM12 and QM40 lines.

Gerner Kronick + Valcarcel, Architects DPC was selected by Cord Meyer Development as the architect to design the structure that is being built at 90-32 Queens Blvd. Other team members called upon by Cord Meyer Development to help make this vision a reality included general contractor Racanelli Construction, civil engineer Philip Habib and Associates of AKRF, structural engineer WSP and Ventrop as the mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineer.

“This project reflects who we are as a company,” Molaison said. “Every Cord Meyer development is rooted in the character of its neighborhood and built to strengthen the community around it. At 90-32 Queens Blvd., we’re continuing that legacy — creating a place that stands for quality, connection and the future of Queens.”

This project has earned praise from several local elected officials and community leaders for being a model of a balanced, forward-thinking development. Among those to speak highly of the project were Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and New York City Council Member Robert Holden, who represents the 30th district.

The only way out of this generational housing crisis New York City finds itself in is to build, and that’s exactly what we’re doing here in Queens,” Richards said. “Any number of affordable units we can create in our borough represents an important step forward in alleviating that crisis, and I thank Cord Meyer Development for their investment in more housing in Elmhurst. I look forward to the future ribbon cutting and welcoming families to their new home in short order. Thank you and congratulations to all who made this project possible.”

“I’m thrilled to see this site reimagined in a way that truly benefits the community,” Holden said. “With its combination of housing, retail and community space, 90-32 Queens Blvd. serves the public good while contributing to the local economy. I look forward to seeing this new addition become a source of pride for Elmhurst.”

The development is expected to be completed in late 2027.