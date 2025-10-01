Corona motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle collision on the Long Island Expressway: NYPD

A motorcyclist from Corona was killed after he was rear-ended by a 15-year-old boy behind the wheel of an SUV on the Long Island Expressway early Friday morning.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst responded to a 911 call of a vehicle collision just before 12:45 a.m. on the westbound Long Island Expressway at Exit 22A near 108th Street in Corona. Officers found the motorcyclist on the roadway with severe head trauma. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the 30-year-old man dead at the scene. He was later identified as Luis Moreno, of 97th Street, just north of LeFrak City. There were two additional vehicles involved in the chain reaction crash. All the drivers, including the 15-year-old, remained at the scene.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that the 15-year-old boy was behind the wheel of a black Mitsubishi SUV traveling westbound when he struck the back end of Moreno’s 2020 Triumph RS motorcycle, which was riding in the same direction. Moreno was ejected from the motorcycle and was subsequently struck by a 30-year-old woman driving a 2015 Toyota Sienna. The motorcycle spun across three lanes before striking the driver’s side rear of a 2017 Infiniti Q50, which was stopped and unoccupied along the northwest shoulder of the Long Island Expressway.

All of the vehicles remained at the scene, and there have been no arrests as of Wednesday afternoon, according to an NYPD spokesman. The 15-year-old was not taken into custody even though he could not legally drive in New York State. The minimum age to obtain a learner’s permit is 16 years old. There was no adult in the SUV, but there was a 16-year-old in the rear passenger seat.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad.