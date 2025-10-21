Creep groped 16-year-old girl on Q65 bus in Jamaica Hills: NYPD

Police from the 107th Precinct are still looking for a creep who groped a 16-year-old girl on a bus in Jamaica Hills on the morning of Monday, Oct. 6.

The victim was on board a Q65 MTA bus approaching 85th Avenue and 164th Street just after 9:30 a.m. when a masked man approached her from behind and repeatedly pressed his body against her over her clothing, police said Tuesday. The suspect ran off the bus traveling in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect Tuesday and described him as having a dark complexion. He is approximately 20 to 30 years of age and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers, a black face mask and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding this forcible touching investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Oct. 19, the 107th Precinct has reported 47 sex crimes so far in 2025, 14 more than the 33 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 42.4%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are down in the precinct with 21 reported so far this year, eight fewer than the 29 reported at the same point in 2024, a decline of 27.6%, according to CompStat.