Crook steals car at gunpoint in Fresh Meadows from victim who tried to sell it to him: NYPD

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows are looking for a gunman who stole a woman’s car near the Long Island Expressway on the night of Thursday, Sept. 18.

Police say the 24-year-old victim agreed to meet the unidentified suspect near 162nd Street and the Horace Harding Expressway in Fresh Meadows just after 8:30 p.m. to sell him her Infiniti sedan.

The perpetrator allegedly pulled out a firearm and made a verbal threat before snatching the keys from her hand, police said. The suspect drove off in the woman’s car southbound on 162nd Street toward Jewel Avenue. The woman was not injured during the encounter.

Her vehicle was later found by police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City, who spotted it unoccupied at 9:20 p.m. on 54th Street in Woodside, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation said Wednesday.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as having a dark complexion with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants, and a black baseball cap.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this armed robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Sept. 28, the 107th Precinct has reported 81 robberies so far in 2025, five fewer than the 86 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 5.8%, according to the most recent CompStat report.