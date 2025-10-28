DA Katz hosts first-ever Queens Missing Persons Day to assist families with lost loved ones

District Attorney Melinda Katz was joined by NYC Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jason Graham and U.S. Rep. Grace Meng at the first Queens Missing Persons Day on Oct. 24.

District Attorney Melinda Katz hosted the first Queens Missing Persons Day in partnership with U.S. Rep. Grace Meng and the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) on Oct. 24.

The free event provided one-on-one assistance for families of loved ones who have been missing for 60 days or more. Participants were able to file reports, update records, and submit DNA samples to be uploaded to a national database in the hope of locating and identifying their missing person.

“My office’s Cold Case Unit is investigating approximately 47 unidentified homicide victims,” Katz said. “While these cases may have grown cold, they are never forgotten — nor are the families still searching for answers.”

A total of 16 attendees, representing nine different families, were assisted during the event. Five additional interviews were scheduled for families who heard about the event but were unable to travel to Queens.

“Updating records and collecting DNA from relatives of missing persons can be the key to identifying some of these victims, and that is why we never give up,” Katz said. “I thank Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jason Graham and U.S. Rep. Grace Meng for partnering with us on this important effort to help bring answers and justice to those who deserve it most.”

Last year, the District Attorney’s Cold Case Unit office received a $500,000 grant, secured by Congresswoman Meng, for advanced DNA testing and genealogical investigations on unidentified homicide cases. Since that time, the unit has initiated genealogy investigations for 21 cases involving unidentified human remains.

“This Missing Persons Day helped to ensure that families have the resources and support they need, and it gave them a chance to update records, file reports and submit DNA samples to assist with finding and identifying their loved ones,” Meng said. “I am proud to have secured $500,000 to help District Attorney Katz’s Cold Case Unit investigate and prosecute cold cases in our borough. I thank D.A. Katz and the Office of Chief Medical Examiner for working to find the answers they deserve.”

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, nearly 400 individuals are officially reported as missing across New York City, and 73 of those cases were reported in Queens County. You can view active cold cases currently being handled by the District Attorney’s office at queensda.org/cold-cases.

OCME has hosted these events in the past , but Friday was the first time the event was hosted in Queens.

“Missing Persons Day exemplifies the unwavering commitment of OCME to provide answers for families and alleviate uncertainty about what happened to their loved ones,” Graham said. “This signature initiative combines compassionate service and scientific innovation to address a widespread if often unspoken challenge. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with D.A. Katz and Rep. Meng to reach the diverse communities of Queens in person with this effort.”

New York City Missing Persons Day has served hundreds of families and is credited with contributing to dozens of identifications of missing persons in the New York metropolitan area since its launch in 2014. Any family member with a loved one missing for 60 days or more can reach out to the OCME for further assistance by calling (212) 323-1201.