Quantcast
Astoria
Things to Do

Try these delicious desserts in Queens to celebrate National Dessert Day

By Posted on
national dessert day
Serafina’s tiramisu, handmade from a family recipe.
Photo credit: Serafina

Oct. 14 is National Dessert Day, offering the perfect excuse to treat yourself to something sweet.

Queens is filled with delicious pastries from all over the world, from Filipino-inspired treats to a classic slice of tiramisu. Whether you’re looking to indulge in an ice cream treat despite the chilly weather or a hidden gem to explore, here’s a list of delicious desserts throughout the borough to sweeten up your day.

Serafina offers a range of Italian dishes, including their popular tiramisu . Photo credit: Serafina

Tiramisu 

Serafina LIC

Serafina offers an upscale vibe and delicious pasta dishes, along with an assortment of desserts, but their tiramisu is a popular go-to at all their restaurants throughout NYC. Their homemade tiramisu is made from a family recipe, featuring espresso-drenched ladyfingers with mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder and garnished with fresh fruit. The creamy and delicious dessert offers a perfect and unforgettable way to end a meal at their restaurant.

28-40 Jackson Ave., Long Island City

serafinarestaurant.com

Instagram: @serafinanewyork

Soft Swerve offers Asian-inspired ice cream flavors like their seasonal Green Thai Tea Oreo ice cream. Photo credit: Soft Swerve

Green Thai Tea Oreo ice cream

Soft Swerve LIC

Soft Swerve offers a range of delicious Asian-inspired ice cream flavors, from black sesame to ube and lychee, but Green Thai Tea Oreo is one of their latest fall flavors, available for a limited time in hard scoop. The fall addition offers a floral jasmine-based green Thai tea with notes of pandan and plenty of crushed Oreos for a flavor that smells and tastes delicious. Try the seasonal flavor while you can for a new fall favorite.

28-17 Jackson Ave., Long Island City (Inside JACX & Co.)

softswervenyc.com

Instagram: @softswervenyc

The Black Sesame Tahini Croissant is one of Somedays’ popular pastries, made daily. Photo credit: Somedays Bakery.

Black Sesame Tahini Croissant

Somedays Bakery Bayside

Somedays Bakery has a range of freshly baked sweet and savory pastries, including seasonal treats, but their Black Sesame Tahini Croissant is a must-try dessert at the popular neighborhood space. Made with tahini frangipane that oozes through the twice-baked croissant covered in black sesame, the pastry is a perfectly satisfying way to begin the day or enjoy a midday treat.

212-67-26th Ave., Bayside

somedaysbakery.com

Instagram: @somedaysbakery

NaiSnow’s Matcha Tiramisu Tart features a crisp tart base, layers of cream cheese, and premium matcha. Photo credit: Jessica Militello

Matcha Tiramisu Tart

NaiSnow Tea and Bakery

NaiSnow recently expanded to its first U.S location in Flushing. The popular Chinese bakery has an array of sweet and savory pastries as well as health-focused drinks. One of their fresh-baked pastries, the matcha tiramisu tart, is a popular go-to, baked on a crispy and buttery tart, filled with a smooth cream cheese filling and topped with premium matcha powder. 

39-07 Prince St., Flushing

Instagram: @naisnow.usa

The Persimmon Soft Cheesecake, available for a limited time at QM Dessert Lab. Photo credit: QM Dessert Lab

Persimmon Soft Cheesecake

QM Dessert Lab

QM Dessert Lab is a hidden gem in Flushing with handmade Chinese desserts and tea. The space offers a diverse assortment of unique desserts with beautiful colors and designs, ranging from ornate flowers to delicious flavors. One of their seasonal offers is their Persimmon Soft Cheesecake, made with real persimmon filling and layered with their signature cheesecake. 

 133-48 37th Ave., #1B, Flushing

Instagram: @qmdessertlab

Kora is a Filipino-inspired bakery offering seasonal desserts, such as the Tres Leches Danish. Photo credit: Kora Bakery

Tres Leches Danish

Kora Bakery

Kora is a popular Filipino-inspired bakery that offers delicious seasonal treats throughout the year, allowing customers to discover something new to explore. Their autumn selection has a range of delicious pastries, including their Tres Leches Danish, made with dulce de leche, sponge cake and chantilly. The danish offers a unique take on a classic dessert and is a must-try along with the rest of their fall menu.

45-12 Greenpoint Ave., Sunnyside

fromkora.com

Instagram: @fromkora

The Mango Mousse Bear is a light and sweet treat from Meadow Dessert. Photo credit: Meadow Dessert

Mango Mousse Bear 

Meadow Dessert 

Meadow Dessert is a popular dessert shop in Astoria, offering freshly-made Japanese desserts and coffee. One of their popular pastries includes the Mango Mousse Bear, made with fresh ingredients including white chocolate, ripe mango and cream cheese. The dessert is light and sweet and made in the shape of an adorable sleeping bear.

3112 Steinway St., Astoria

meadowdessert.com

Instagram: @meadowdessert

The Chocolate Temptation is one of many popular sweets from Juliat’s in Forest Hills. Photo credit: Julieat’s Bubble Tea and Dessert Cafe

Chocolate Temptation

Julieat’s Bubble Tea and Dessert Cafe

Julieat’s is a cozy cafe in Forest Hills with desserts, bubble tea, smoothies and more in a space filled with couches, chandeliers and unique decor. The cafe, which is open late, also offers wine. One of their must-tries includes a decadent slice of their Chocolate Temptation, made with Ecuadorian cocoa and hazelnut cream, topped with a chocolate glaze. The chocolatey treat is perfect for sharing or indulging on your own.

102-13 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills

julieats.com

Instagram: @julieats_cafe

Rudy’s Pastry Shop has been in Ridgewood for nearly 100 years, with authentic Italian pastries. Photo credit: Rudy’s Pastry Cafe

Fresh-made cannolis

Rudy’s Pastry Shop 

Rudy’s Pastry Shop has been part of the Ridgewood community for nearly 100 years, making an assortment of cakes, pastries and other authentic Italian desserts. The shop is known for many of its sweets, including their cannolis, which are filled to order with the perfect amount of chocolate chips and include the option for a chocolate-dipped cannoli shell. The bakery is perfect for stopping by for a cannoli and a hot cup of coffee in the cozy and historic space.

9-05 Seneca Ave., Ridgewood

rudysbakeryandcafe.com

Instagram: rudysbakeryandcafe

Khao Nom offers authentic Thai cuisine, featuring a diverse array of desserts, including Luk Chup. Photo credit: Khao Nom

Luk Chup

Khao Nom

Khao Nom is an authentic Thai restaurant that has a wide variety of desserts, from their Thai coconut pancakes, mango sticky rice and more, but their Luk Chup, which is a traditional Thai dessert, is a unique offering, made of miniature fruit-shaped sweets from a sweet mung bean, coconut milk and sugar. The sweet dessert comes in an array of shapes and colors, with plenty of attention to detail on the small but delicious works of art.

42-06 77th St., Elmhurst

khao-nom.res-menu.com

Instagram: @khaonomnyc

See more Queens events Post an event

About the Author

Jessica Militello

I write feature articles and profiles on restaurants, new businesses, artists, creators, and events throughout Queens, particularly Western and Northeast Queens. I like to shed light on anything fun and uplifting going on in the area, or people working together to help each other in the community.

More Astoria News

More from Around New York