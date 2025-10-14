Oct. 14 is National Dessert Day, offering the perfect excuse to treat yourself to something sweet.

Queens is filled with delicious pastries from all over the world, from Filipino-inspired treats to a classic slice of tiramisu. Whether you’re looking to indulge in an ice cream treat despite the chilly weather or a hidden gem to explore, here’s a list of delicious desserts throughout the borough to sweeten up your day.

Tiramisu

Serafina LIC

Serafina offers an upscale vibe and delicious pasta dishes, along with an assortment of desserts, but their tiramisu is a popular go-to at all their restaurants throughout NYC. Their homemade tiramisu is made from a family recipe, featuring espresso-drenched ladyfingers with mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder and garnished with fresh fruit. The creamy and delicious dessert offers a perfect and unforgettable way to end a meal at their restaurant.

28-40 Jackson Ave., Long Island City

serafinarestaurant.com

Instagram: @serafinanewyork

Green Thai Tea Oreo ice cream

Soft Swerve LIC

Soft Swerve offers a range of delicious Asian-inspired ice cream flavors, from black sesame to ube and lychee, but Green Thai Tea Oreo is one of their latest fall flavors, available for a limited time in hard scoop. The fall addition offers a floral jasmine-based green Thai tea with notes of pandan and plenty of crushed Oreos for a flavor that smells and tastes delicious. Try the seasonal flavor while you can for a new fall favorite.

28-17 Jackson Ave., Long Island City (Inside JACX & Co.)

softswervenyc.com

Instagram: @softswervenyc

Black Sesame Tahini Croissant

Somedays Bakery Bayside

Somedays Bakery has a range of freshly baked sweet and savory pastries, including seasonal treats, but their Black Sesame Tahini Croissant is a must-try dessert at the popular neighborhood space. Made with tahini frangipane that oozes through the twice-baked croissant covered in black sesame, the pastry is a perfectly satisfying way to begin the day or enjoy a midday treat.

212-67-26th Ave., Bayside

somedaysbakery.com

Instagram: @somedaysbakery

Matcha Tiramisu Tart

NaiSnow Tea and Bakery

NaiSnow recently expanded to its first U.S location in Flushing. The popular Chinese bakery has an array of sweet and savory pastries as well as health-focused drinks. One of their fresh-baked pastries, the matcha tiramisu tart, is a popular go-to, baked on a crispy and buttery tart, filled with a smooth cream cheese filling and topped with premium matcha powder.

39-07 Prince St., Flushing

Instagram: @naisnow.usa

Persimmon Soft Cheesecake

QM Dessert Lab

QM Dessert Lab is a hidden gem in Flushing with handmade Chinese desserts and tea. The space offers a diverse assortment of unique desserts with beautiful colors and designs, ranging from ornate flowers to delicious flavors. One of their seasonal offers is their Persimmon Soft Cheesecake, made with real persimmon filling and layered with their signature cheesecake.

133-48 37th Ave., #1B, Flushing

Instagram: @qmdessertlab

Tres Leches Danish

Kora Bakery

Kora is a popular Filipino-inspired bakery that offers delicious seasonal treats throughout the year, allowing customers to discover something new to explore. Their autumn selection has a range of delicious pastries, including their Tres Leches Danish, made with dulce de leche, sponge cake and chantilly. The danish offers a unique take on a classic dessert and is a must-try along with the rest of their fall menu.

45-12 Greenpoint Ave., Sunnyside

fromkora.com

Instagram: @fromkora

Mango Mousse Bear

Meadow Dessert

Meadow Dessert is a popular dessert shop in Astoria, offering freshly-made Japanese desserts and coffee. One of their popular pastries includes the Mango Mousse Bear, made with fresh ingredients including white chocolate, ripe mango and cream cheese. The dessert is light and sweet and made in the shape of an adorable sleeping bear.

3112 Steinway St., Astoria

meadowdessert.com

Instagram: @meadowdessert

Chocolate Temptation

Julieat’s Bubble Tea and Dessert Cafe

Julieat’s is a cozy cafe in Forest Hills with desserts, bubble tea, smoothies and more in a space filled with couches, chandeliers and unique decor. The cafe, which is open late, also offers wine. One of their must-tries includes a decadent slice of their Chocolate Temptation, made with Ecuadorian cocoa and hazelnut cream, topped with a chocolate glaze. The chocolatey treat is perfect for sharing or indulging on your own.

102-13 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills

julieats.com

Instagram: @julieats_cafe

Fresh-made cannolis

Rudy’s Pastry Shop

Rudy’s Pastry Shop has been part of the Ridgewood community for nearly 100 years, making an assortment of cakes, pastries and other authentic Italian desserts. The shop is known for many of its sweets, including their cannolis, which are filled to order with the perfect amount of chocolate chips and include the option for a chocolate-dipped cannoli shell. The bakery is perfect for stopping by for a cannoli and a hot cup of coffee in the cozy and historic space.

9-05 Seneca Ave., Ridgewood

rudysbakeryandcafe.com

Instagram: rudysbakeryandcafe

Luk Chup

Khao Nom

Khao Nom is an authentic Thai restaurant that has a wide variety of desserts, from their Thai coconut pancakes, mango sticky rice and more, but their Luk Chup, which is a traditional Thai dessert, is a unique offering, made of miniature fruit-shaped sweets from a sweet mung bean, coconut milk and sugar. The sweet dessert comes in an array of shapes and colors, with plenty of attention to detail on the small but delicious works of art.

42-06 77th St., Elmhurst

khao-nom.res-menu.com

Instagram: @khaonomnyc