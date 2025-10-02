Two Delta planes involved in low-speed collision at LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday night

light operations at LaGuardia Airport were normal on Thursday, hours after two Delta regional flights were involved in a low-speed collision, injuring one flight attendant.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a low-speed collision between two regional Delta Connection flights, both operated by Endeavor Air at LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday night, that injured one flight attendant.

Endeavor Air flight 5155 was taxiing for departure from LaGuardia to Roanoke, VA, with 28 passengers and four crew aboard, as Endeavor Air flight 5047 was taxiing to its arrival gate from Charlotte, NC, with 57 customers, two pilots, and two flight attendants on board, when the wing of the departing aircraft made contact with the fuselage of the arriving aircraft.

The incident involving the two CRJ-900 aircraft occurred at the intersection of Taxiways M and A after air traffic controllers instructed flight 5155 to hold short and yield to the other aircraft, according to the FAA.

“Delta will work with all relevant authorities to review what occurred as the safety of our customers and people comes before all else,” Delta Airlines said in a statement Thursday. “We apologize to our customers for the experience.”

Passengers were bused back to Terminal C and provided with food and beverages. Customers received hotel rooms and meals and flights were rebooked on Thursday. Initial information indicates one minor reported injury to an Endeavor Flight attendant who was treated by EMT. The injury was non-life-threatening, and the patient was transported to an area hospital as a precaution, according to the Port Authority. There were no reported injuries to any of the passengers on either flight.

There was no impact on airport operations, according to the Port Authority. Endeavor and Delta will ensure support for the injured flight attendant. Delta is cooperating fully with the Port Authority, the FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and others to review the collision.