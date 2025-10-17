District 30 City Council candidate publicly accuses council members of accepting sizable donations to stall e-bike legislation

At the Queens Community Board 5 meeting on Oct. 8, Phil Wong, a Democratic City Council candidate and the budget director for Council Member Robert Holden, took to the mic to accuse other council members of receiving yearly donations of $5,000 from a nonprofit to stall legislation.

During the meeting, Wong said Transportation Alternatives, a nonprofit focused on urban-planning and reducing reliance on cars, is lobbying city council members to lay over Intro. 606.

“I’m representing Councilman Robert Holden. Councilman Holden went digging… there’s an organization called Transportation Alternative that donates $5,000 every year to every council member who does not support the bill. And that’s why, after two years, the bill is going nowhere,” Wong claimed.

“These accusations made by the Office of Council Member Holden are irresponsible and without any evidence. Intro. 606 continues to go through the legislative process, which is deliberative and allows for thorough input from all stakeholders,” said a representative from one of the accused council members’ offices.

In late 2024, Holden proposed the bill, also known as “Priscilla’s Law,” that would require all e-bikes to register with the DMV and display a license plate in an effort to keep illegal bikes off the street and reduce pedestrian deaths.

Wong made the statements after the death of Maspeth resident Theresa Valenti, 60, who was struck and killed by an e-bike carrying two passengers after stepping off the bus and into the protected bike lane in Fort Greene earlier that week.

“Transportation Alternatives wields an outsized influence over the City Council, and New Yorkers are paying the price. It’s unacceptable that Priscilla’s Law is stalled because TransAlt, Open Plans, and allied groups effectively steer Council decisions,” Holden said in a statement.

According to Wong, Holden received the information after he questioned council members not in support of his bill about the lay over, and several members spoke about the donations they received.

“They have their reasons,” said Wong, when asked why council members would not support the bill. “They think it would discourage people from owning the bikes or reveal the identity of the owner, which could hurt them if they’re not here legally.”

Transportation Alternatives denies Holden’s accusation, calling them “baseless” and an “insult to the Council.” No records of any $5,000 from the organization exist. According to the NYC Campaign Finance Board, the organization’s largest donation of the past three years was $125 to State Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral campaign in March.

“TA is a nonprofit organization that advocates for safer streets and better walking, biking and public transit throughout New York City,” said Elizabeth Adams, deputy director for public affairs for Transportation Alternatives. “If the council member has concerns about the amount of power we hold, it’s a testament to the broad base of New Yorkers who believe in this mission… and overwhelmingly oppose his illogical criminalization bill and support real, comprehensive safety solutions.”

According to NYC DOT, e-bike fatalities decreased by 33% in the first six months of 2025. NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez credits Vision Zero’s initiatives in creating new bike lines, installing speed cameras, and other enforcement efforts for the overall drop in traffic fatalities. The speed-cap of 20 mph that began this year also helped reduce the number of e-bike related injuries, and Mayor Eric Adams announced the speed-cap will be lowered to 15 mph starting Oct. 24.

“When we invest in it, Vision Zero works,” said Ben Furnas, executive director of Transportation Alternatives.“It makes New York City safer for everyone who lives here, regardless of whether you’re walking, biking, or traveling in a car.”

Wong is the Democratic candidate for District 30 city council in the 2025 election, running against Republican Alicia Vaichunas. Vaichunas also works in Holden’s office as his deputy chief of staff.