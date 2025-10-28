Where to donate non-perishable goods in western Queens

November marks the season of giving and there are plenty of initiatives and nonprofit organizations throughout western Queens that are giving back to the community, especially when it comes to supplying essential food items for those in need. For those looking to help out, there are many spaces to donate non-perishable goods, produce, and even volunteer to package and deliver food.

Here are some local spaces throughout Astoria, Long Island City and Sunnyside that can help our neighbors in need, especially as the holiday season approaches.

Astoria Food Pantry

The Astoria Food Pantry is a local community space that accepts donations of unopened, non-expired food items, as well as other household essentials. The space is fully run by volunteers who live in the community, and they also lead other initiatives such as their community fridges throughout Astoria and their rolling library. The pantry’s most commonly needed items are pasta, tomato sauce, snack foods, shelf-stable meals like ramen in a cup, cereal, oatmeal and canned foods.

25-82 Steinway St., Astoria

astoriafoodpantry.com

Instagram: @astoriafoodpantry

Evangel Food Pantry

The Evangel Food Pantry offers services to those in need with a range of food from fresh produce, bread, rice, canned goods and more. Those looking to donate can supply a range of goods by calling to schedule a day and time to drop off supplies for those in need.

39-21 Crescent St., Astoria

718-361-5454

Evangelchristian.center

St. Joseph Church Food Pantry

St. Joseph’s food pantry is open on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 8 to 10 a.m. for those who live in the neighborhood and can present a valid ID. The food pantry accepts a range of donations from those interested in helping, which they collect in the church lobby, including canned and non-perishable items.

28-47 43rd St., Astoria

stjosephastoria.org

Instagram: @st.joseph_astoria

Hour Children Food Pantry

Hour Children provides fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans, meats, fish and milk through local organizations. Those looking to donate goods are asked to donate non-perishable food items including bulk and even corporate-sized donations. The pantry also provides pre-packaged grocery bags to make it easier for those who visit and offers services like free health screenings and cooking demonstrations.

Inside a gated parking lot on 11th Street between 36th and 37th avenues, LIC

718-433-4724

hourchildren.org

9 Million Reasons

9 Million Reasons is an NYC-based non-profit organization that provides high-quality groceries and supplies to New Yorkers in need in the community. The group offers plenty of volunteer opportunities and also accepts donations. Those looking to donate food should contact the group for a list of what they are currently in need of and to schedule an appointment to drop it off.

39-21 Crescent St., LIC

718-361-2817

9millionreasons.nyc

Instagram: @9millionreasons

Sunnyside Community Services (SCS)

SCS offers a wide range of services and programs for all ages in the community, including the opportunity to donate non-perishable food items, such as canned goods. Those who wish to make a donation can drop off items at their main office. Their website also features volunteer opportunities and other ways to make a positive impact in the community.

43-31 39th St., Sunnyside

718-784-6173

scsny.org

Instagram: @scs4ny

Sunnyside & Woodside Mutual Aid

The Sunnyside and Woodside Mutual Aid hosts pop-up pantries on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and lasts until supplies run out. Neighbors can donate food items such as canned goods, pasta, rice and other essential goods. The pantries are located at 61st St-Woodside MTA Station at 61st Street and Roosevelt Avenue, and the Woodside Houses at 49th Street and Broadway, Woodside.

Swma.nyc

Instagram: @swma.nyc

Gratis Grove

Gratis Grove has a community fridge for neighbors to donate food for those in need, as well as pop-up pantries on weekends offering fresh vegetables and bread. The initiative accepts food donations such as produce, spices, pantry goods, packaged food products, oils, sugars and vinegars and excess end of day food such as baked goods.

62-01 39th Ave., Woodside

Instagram: @gratisgrove