Op-Ed | Don’t let perfection stand in the way of progress in Long Island City

In 2019, New York City lost one of its biggest economic opportunities in a generation when Amazon withdrew its plans to establish a second headquarters in Long Island City. That decision cost Queens 25,000 jobs and $27 billion in potential revenue — money that could have funded new schools, repaired public housing, improved transit and built thousands of affordable homes.

The debate around Amazon was highly contentious. Opponents of the project claimed it would irreparably change the character of Western Queens. At the end of the day, fear won out.

Six years later, the conversation has evolved — and this time, we have a chance to get it right. The proposed Long Island City rezoning represents a new vision for economic development and community building. City officials estimate the plan would make way for 14,700 new homes, including 4,300 reserved for lower-income residents, along with new waterfront park space and commercial development that could yield more than 14,000 jobs.

That’s the kind of progress New York City desperately needs. With housing costs at record highs and vacancy rates at historic lows, the city faces a crisis of affordability that truly threatens the character of our communities. Employers struggle to recruit workers who can no longer afford to live near their jobs. Young families are leaving the city in search of space and stability. And too many New Yorkers — including those who make this city run — are being priced out altogether.

This rezoning plan may not be perfect, but it is good — and good is what we need right now. Too often, we let the quest for perfection stall projects that would make our city more livable, equitable and sustainable. If we insist that every new development solve every problem all at once, we’ll end up solving nothing.

What makes this effort different from the Amazon proposal is the process itself. This rezoning has emerged from years of community meetings, public workshops and input from residents, small businesses and local stakeholders. It reflects a bottom-up approach that acknowledges the lessons of the past while embracing the urgency of the present.

Just as importantly, the tone from our elected officials has shifted. Leaders across the city now recognize that private investment is not the enemy of progress — it’s a necessary partner in creating it. Public-private collaboration is how we build the housing, parks, infrastructure and job opportunities New Yorkers deserve. We can and must hold developers accountable, but we should also welcome those willing to invest in the future of our communities.

Queens has always been a borough of opportunity — a place where people from around the world come to build better lives. The Long Island City rezoning is an opportunity to carry that tradition forward. By embracing growth thoughtfully, we can create a neighborhood that works for everyone: residents, workers, entrepreneurs and families.

Let’s not repeat the mistakes of 2019. Let’s seize this moment to show that New York can still dream big — and deliver.

Thomas Grech is the president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce.