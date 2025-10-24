Driver fatally strikes man who was lying down Richmond Hill street: NYPD

A man who was walking across a Richmond Hill street was struck and killed when he suddenly stopped and lay down on the roadway on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

An unidentified man in his 40s was struck and killed after lying down on a street in Richmond Hill on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 22, according to authorities.

The pedestrian was crossing 130th Street at mid-block from east to west about 50 feet south of 90th Avenue just before 11 p.m. when he stopped walking and laid down in the northbound lane, a police spokeswoman said Friday.

Further investigation by the NYPD’s Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that a 30-year-old woman was driving a 2005 blue Honda Accord northbound on 130th Street when she struck the man, who was still lying on the roadway.

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and found him on the street. EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, just four blocks away, where he was subsequently pronounced dead. The identity of the deceased is pending, police said.

The driver of the Honda Accord remained on scene and was not injured in the collision.

There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD’s Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.