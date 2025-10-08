EHS appoints Dheeraj Khurana, MD as new Chief of Cardiology

Episcopal Health Services announced it has appointed Dr. Dheeraj Khurana, MD, as the new Chief of Cardiology.

Dr. Khurana will be responsible for leading the department’s clinical, education and strategic initiatives, as well as overseeing patient care to ensure the highest quality standards. Additionally, he will mentor physicians and students and work to drive innovation in cardiovascular services.

“Since joining EHS as an attending physician, Dr. Khurana has already made a significant impact on our patient population,” EHS Chief Executive Officer Donald T. Morrish, MD, MMM, said. “He will continue his role in advancing our strategic plan for cardiovascular services, ensuring clinical excellence, fostering innovation and strengthening person-centered care across the communities we serve.”

Dr. Khurana has more than 25 years of experience in structural heart disease, cardiac catheterization and interventional cardiology. He joined EHS as an attending physician in March 2025. His prior work included owning and operating his own private practice in Hollis for seven years, where he provided personalized care to members of the community. He was also an attending physician in the Division of Cardiology at Lenox Hill Heart and Vascular Institute.

“Dr. Khurana’s appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening cardiovascular care at EHS,” EHS Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Jameela Yusuff, MD, MPH, MS, FACP, said. “His expertise in interventional cardiology and structural heart disease will enhance our clinical capabilities and help expand access to cutting-edge treatments.”

Prior to becoming an attending physician at Lenox Hill Heart and Vascular Institute, Dr. Khurana received his chief fellowship in interventional cardiology and his cardiovascular disease fellowship there. He finished his Internal Medicine Residency at Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center and completed his internship in General Surgery at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Before he came to the United States, Dr. Khurana finished a General Surgery Residency at Lady Hardinge Medical College and earned his Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery from University College of Medical Sciences, both at the University of Delhi, India.

Some of the honors he has earned include being named Chief Fellow in Interventional Cardiology at Lenox Hill, receiving the Best Resident Award during his surgical residency and earning the Quality Coach Fellowship for advancing performance improvement and patient care in New York hospitals.