Thousands attend annual Fall Festival at Kissena Corridor Park in Flushing

Council Member Sandra Ung with members of the local community at the annual Fall Festival at Kissena Corridor Park. Photo courtesy of Council Member Sandra Ung.

Thousands of local Flushing residents flocked to Kissena Corridor Park Sunday afternoon for the popular annual Fall Festival, co-hosted by Council Member Sandra Ung and the Glow Cultural Center.

The Fall Festival, which started in 2017 as a small gathering for the Flushing community, has now grown into one of the neighborhood’s most popular annual events, regularly attracting thousands of Flushing residents to Kissena Corridor Park.

The 2025 festival, which took place on Sunday, Oct. 5, featured more than 40 sponsors and community partner, who provided a variety of fall-inspired family-friendly games and activities such as sugar painting and lantern making.

The festival also featured an appearance from Mr and Mrs Met in addition to a full day of live performances highlighting cultures and artistic traditions from across the world, including Chinese, Indian, Japanese, Vietnamese and Argentine culture.

The NYPD also joined the festivities at Kissena Corridor Park on Sunday, providing a rock wall and game truck for younger attendees.

Ung has sponsored the festival since taking office in 2022 and described the event as a “cherished annual tradition” that celebrates the spirit of the local community.

“It’s a day where families can come together, enjoy performances from many cultures, and celebrate the incredible diversity that makes our community so special,” Ung said in a statement.

She also praised community partners and Glow Cultural Center for helping to facilitate the event. Glow Cultural Center, a non-profit providing educational, social and cultural events for the local community, has previously described the annual festival as an event filled with “joy, celebration and cultural pride.”

Ung, meanwhile, said the festival continues to grow each year thanks to the collaboration of local organizations, performers and community members. She said the event serves as an important opportunity to promote cross-cultural understanding and unity.

“By creating a welcoming and vibrant atmosphere, we strengthen the bonds that hold our community together,” Ung said. “I’m already looking forward to next year’s festival and seeing even more families join in the celebration.”