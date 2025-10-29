FDNY celebrates groundbreaking for new $40 million firehouse in Rockaway Park

Nearly 13 years to the day after Superstorm Sandy devastated the Rockaways, the FDNY broke ground on a new state-of-the-art firehouse to replace the one on Beach 116th Street that was damaged beyond repair by the storm surge on the night of Oct. 29, 2012.

FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker joined New York City officials and Council Member Joann Ariola at the future home of Engine Company 268/Ladder Company 137 at 116-11 Beach Channel Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 28, for a groundbreaking ceremony across the street from the Sept. 11th Tribute Park along Jamaica Bay.

“Today, we break ground on a new firehouse that represents resilience, progress, and a commitment to protecting the people of the Rockaways,” Tucker said. “This project has been years in the making. Of more than 1,000 potential locations, this site stood out because it allows us to build for the future right here in the heart of the community.”

The 16,760-square-foot firehouse will feature drive-through capabilities so apparatus can pull straight into the bays without having to reverse. There will be ample space for tools, workshops, equipment storage, locker rooms, fitness equipment and training capabilities. The total cost for design and construction of the new facility is $40 million.

“This new state-of-the-art facility was designed with resilience and sustainability in mind,” Tucker said. “This new firehouse will stand as a beacon of safety and service for generations to come, and I can’t wait to see this vision come to fruition.”

Engine 268/Ladder 137 was formed in 1913 in Rockaway Park. The original firehouse was constructed between 1912 and 1913.

“This is a long time coming,” Ariola said. “The firehouse that Engine 268 and Ladder 137 were in was falling apart, and I am glad that we were able to unlock this funding and give our heroes the home they deserve. Thank you to Commissioner Tucker for helping make this a reality.”

Queens Borough Commander Joseph Sherali noted that the new firehouse will include a dedicated training space so that firefighters can drill and continue to deliver the “highest level of service to the people of Rockaway” when construction is completed in the summer of 2027.

“I look forward to the new state-of-the-art firehouse that will be built here, and best of all, the training component of this location will remain in place as well, so this is truly a win-win for everyone,” Ariola said.

Critics argued that the new location would make the new facility susceptible to flooding like the old firehouse on Beach 116th Street.

“The building design is durable, efficient, and community-focused,” Tucker said. “It means this firehouse is ready for the next big storm. It’s built with flooding in mind. It has all sorts of resilience to prevent that. It’s equipped with emergency power, solar hot water panels and a green roof.”

There will also be a featured art installation from a local artist in a landscaped area along Beach 117th Street.

“Public art will also be visible at the firehouse, with work that depicts the history of the FDNY and the Rockaways, a powerful reminder that the FDNY and the Rockaway community have always stood side by side in good times and in bad,” Tucker said. “The firehouse’s main entrance will align directly with the neighboring 911 Tribute Park, connecting the daily work of our firefighters to the memories of those we’ve lost. It is a powerful reminder of the importance of the work you all do. Thank you to everyone who made this possible.”