Photos: FIAOQ hosts 48th annual Columbus Day parade in Astoria

Participants in the annual Columbus Day parade in Astoria made their way to Columbus Square.

The Federation of Italian-American Organizations of Queens (FIAOQ) sponsored the 48th annual Columbus Day parade on Saturday, Oct. 11, running from Kaufman Astoria Studios at 36th Street and 34th Avenue to the Columbus statue on Columbus Square at Astoria Boulevard and 32nd Street in Astoria.

Numerous participants and attendees braved the heavy rain for this event. The rain eventually halted toward the end of the parade as it went up 33rd Street and approached Columbus Square.

Antonio “Nino” Vendome acted as the grand marshal for this year’s parade. Judge Jerry Iannece was the chairman of the parade, as well as the emcee for the event. The event also featured Joe and Myra DiRico as Christopher Columbus and Queen Isabella of Spain.

In addition to FIAOQ, other participants of the parade included representatives from St. Joseph Catholic Academy, Astoria Italia Soccer Club, Hellgate Road Runners, Aviation High School’s JROTC, the New York Naval Cadet Corps and the NYPD.

Vendome was also recognized for his philanthropy work and community outreach following the September 11 terrorist attacks. He turned his restaurant, “Nino’s American Kitchen,” into a 24/7 relief center that served hundreds of thousands of meals to firefighters, police officers, Red Cross workers and others working at Ground Zero.