Photos: FIAOQ hosts 48th annual Columbus Day parade in Astoria
Participants in the annual Columbus Day parade in Astoria made their way to Columbus Square.
Photo by Walter Karling
The
Federation of Italian-American Organizations of Queens (FIAOQ) sponsored the 48th annual Columbus Day parade on Saturday, Oct. 11, running from Kaufman Astoria Studios at 36th Street and 34th Avenue to the Columbus statue on Columbus Square at Astoria Boulevard and 32nd Street in Astoria.
The FIAOQ sponsored the 48th annual Columbus Day parade in Astoria. Photo by Walter Karling
Numerous participants and attendees braved the heavy rain for this event. The rain eventually halted toward the end of the parade as it went up 33rd Street and approached Columbus Square.
The rain could not stop attendees from enjoying the parade. Photo by Walter Karling
Ralph Curatolo (right) and his son Gianfranco (left) drove a 1975 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super in the parade. Photo by Walter Karling
Photo by Walter Karling
Photo by Walter Karling
Antonio “Nino” Vendome acted as the grand marshal for this year’s parade. Judge Jerry Iannece was the chairman of the parade, as well as the emcee for the event. The event also featured Joe and Myra DiRico as Christopher Columbus and Queen Isabella of Spain.
(Left to right) Mayra DiRico as Queen Isabella of Spain, Grand Marshal Antonio “Nino” Vendome and Joe DiRico as Christopher Columbus. Photo by Walter Karling
In addition to FIAOQ, other participants of the parade included representatives from
St. Joseph Catholic Academy, Astoria Italia Soccer Club, Hellgate Road Runners, Aviation High School’s JROTC, the New York Naval Cadet Corps and the NYPD.
Marchers from St. Joseph Catholic Academy. Photo by Walter Karling
Marchers from the Astoria Italia Soccer Club. Photo by Walter Karling
Marchers from the Hellgate Road Runners. Photo by Walter Karling
Marchers from Aviation High School’s ROTC. Photo by Walter Karling
Marchers from the New York Naval Cadet Corps. Photo by Walter Karling
Photo by Walter Karling
Marchers from the NYPD’s band. Photo by Walter Karling
Vendome was also recognized for his philanthropy work and community outreach following the September 11 terrorist attacks. He turned his restaurant, “Nino’s American Kitchen,” into a 24/7 relief center that served hundreds of thousands of meals to firefighters, police officers, Red Cross workers and others working at Ground Zero.
Photo by Walter Karling
Photo by Walter Karling
Deputy Consul General of Italy to New York Alessandra Oliva (center) was on hand, joined by Vendome (left) and FIAOQ President Joseph DiPietro (right). Photo by Walter Karling
The Santa Maria, the Columbian flagship, being prepared for its forthcoming time in dry dock by Alessandro Iannece. Photo by Walter Karling