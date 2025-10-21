Firefighter, civilian injured during Hunters Point garage fire: FDNY

A firefighter and a civilian were injured during a garage fire in Long Island City on Oct. 20.

An FDNY firefighter and a civilian were injured during a garage fire just down the street from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City on Monday morning.

The FDNY received a call of a fire at 1-19 50th Ave. in Hunters Point just before 11 a.m. on Oct. 20 and dispatched 12 units including 60 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene between Vernon Boulevard and 5th Street.

The fire tore through the garage and spread up to a second-floor apartment that was heavily damaged, according to the FDNY. Hazmat units responded after firefighters located the presence of lithium-ion batteries in the garage.

The civilian and firefighter were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Four cats were reported missing but three were found by nightfall. The fire was brought under control at 12:12 p.m. and FDNY fire marshals will determine the cause of the blaze.