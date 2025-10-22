Diwali fireworks sparked 2-alarm house fire in South Ozone Park: FDNY

Fireworks might have caused a two-alarm house fire in South Ozone Park on Oct. 22, according to the NYPD.

FDNY fire marshals have determined that fireworks caused a two-alarm house fire at 132-09 Foch Blvd. in South Ozone Park early Wednesday morning.

The FDNY received a call of a fire at the home at 2:19 a.m. on Oct. 22, and firefighters found heavy smoke conditions and fire damage to the back of the two-story residence. A second alarm was transmitted after the fire extended to two neighboring homes, bringing a total of 25 units to the scene with 106 firefighters and EMS personnel.

Two civilians were transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with non-serious injuries. The fire was brought under control at 3:23 a.m. FDNY fire marshals are investigating.

An NYPD spokeswoman said that people were setting off fireworks near the home. The illegal fireworks were set off by neighbors celebrating Diwali.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.