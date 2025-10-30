First Central Savings Bank helps raise $60K for organization supporting cancer patients and survivors

First Central Savings Bank Executive Vice President Michael Serao (left) and Chairman Joseph Pistilli (right) present an award to Queens Chamber of Commerce President Thomas Grech (middle).

First Central Savings Bank sponsored SHAREing and CAREing’s 2025 Benefit Gala, which raised $60,000, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at Russo’s on the Bay, located at 162-45 Cross Bay Blvd. in Howard Beach.

The $60,000 raised will go towards supporting the free services for cancer patients and survivors that SHAREing and CAREing provides.

First Central Savings Bank Chairman Joseph Pistilli served as the Master of Ceremonies at the gala. Additionally, the bank’s executive team and staff members from the Astoria and Ditmars branches were on hand to show their support for the cause.

SHAREing and CAREing Board Member and First Central Savings Bank Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Michael Serao was also at the gala. He introduced honoree Thomas Grech, the President of the Queens Chamber of Commerce. Serao and Pistilli presented Grech with an award in recognition of his business leadership in Queens.

Founded in 1994 by Anna Kril, who serves as the organization’s president, SHAREing and CAREing provides free outreach, education, advocacy and support. The organization places a special focus on assisting underinsured and uninsured individuals in minority communities. The work of the organization reflects a compassion and commitment to those who are most in need of it, which also aligns with the mission of First Central Savings Bank.