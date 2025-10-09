Photos: Flip Circus returning to Queens this fall featuring all new acts

Ringmaster Jan Vasquez and his sister Carolina Vasquez performing their new act for the 2025 Flip Circus Tour.

Flip Circus will be debuting all-new acts in New York City starting Oct. 17.

The red and white striped tent can be found at the Mall at Bay Plaza (200 Baychester Ave) in the Bronx from Oct. 17 to Nov. 4, then Forest Park (101 Forest Park Drive) in Queens from Nov. 7 to Nov. 25 and McCarren Park (776 Lorimer St.) in Brooklyn from Nov. 28 to Dec. 14.

The family friendly show is a “modern version of the great American circus tradition,” and is now led by Ringmaster Jan Vasquez and Carolina Vasquez. The siblings are the fourth generation of performers to take the reigns since the Vasquez family created the show more than 50 years ago. The climate-controlled tent seats 800 people just 50 feet away from the performers, including jugglers, tight-rope walkers, contortionists and more.

Show times are 7 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are available now online and in person at the box office, starting at $17.23 (children) and $56.75 (adults) with senior/military/handicap and family pack discounts available.

Here are some highlights from the 2024 Flip Circus Tour: