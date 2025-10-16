Flushing doctor charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing nearly $300K in state funding: DA

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that a Flushing doctor was charged with grand larceny and other related crimes for misusing nearly $300,000 in state funding.

A Flushing doctor was criminally charged with grand larceny for stealing nearly $300,000 in state grant money meant to expand access to care for women at her practice and allegedly used the funds to provide cosmetic procedures in her medical spa, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday.

Dr. QuiLi Li, 54, of East Shore Road in Great Neck, was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court Oct. 15 on a criminal complaint charging her with grand larceny in the second degree, criminal possession of stolen property, and falsifying business records in the first degree.

According to the charges and investigation, on July 25, 2022, Li filed an application for a state Department of Health grant to ensure abortion access and care. As part of the application, Li said she intended to offer abortion services free of charge at Flushing OB GYN — her practice at 136-20 38th Ave. — and planned to extend her hours from six days a week to seven, buy additional equipment, and hire more staff. She attested on the application form that the information was accurate. Li received approval for $340,000 in grant money from New York state.

In August 2023, Li submitted vouchers for reimbursement to the Department of Health for surgical equipment she allegedly purchased, extra staff hired, including registered nurses, and expenditures for additional office space located in a suite next to her original practice. She received two state payments, made in 2023 and 2024, totaling $287,941.

An analysis of Li’s claimed expenditures determined that she did not extend her practice hours, had not purchased the surgical equipment and had not performed any abortions in her 38th Avenue office. While Li claimed she had two registered nurses on her payroll, neither employee was an RN. Visits by investigators to the expanded office space revealed that the location was a medical spa where she and her staff conducted cosmetic procedures such as body contouring, skin tightening and facial rejuvenations.

After the investigation began, Li made restitution to the state Department of Health for $287,941.

“As alleged, this defendant applied for a state grant under the guise of using it for abortion care with promises to extend her hours, purchase new equipment and hire more staff,” Katz said. “An investigation revealed that none of that took place, and the money went instead to expand her business by providing cosmetic procedures.”

Queens Criminal Court Judge Glenda Hernandez ordered Li to return to court on Jan. 12, 2026. If convicted, she faces up to five to 15 years in prison.

“We will hold accountable those who seek to steal government money meant to help the public,” Katz said. “Thank you to our partners at the New York State Department of Health for their work on this investigation.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James V. McDonald credited his department’s Bureau of Investigations and the Queens DA’s office for bringing the investigation to a close while ensuring the full amount of the award is repaid.

“New York’s Abortion Access Program fund is designed to support providers who offer abortion care services to ensure these vital health care services remain safe and accessible,” he said. “Any misuse of these funds is not only illegal, but a disservice to the very New Yorkers providers are committed to caring for.”