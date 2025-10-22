Flushing Health and Wellness Expo returning to provide seniors free screenings and resources Oct. 28

The annual Health and Wellness Expo for seniors in Queens will be returning to Flushing on Oct. 28.

The annual Senior Health and Wellness Expo will be returning on Tuesday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Sheraton LaGuardia East Hotel, located at 135-20 39th Ave. in Flushing.

Hosted by Schneps Media and presented by VillageCareMAX, this event will feature free health services and screenings, educational sessions and valuable resources intended to help seniors improve their overall well-being. There will be several tables set up, as well as breakout sessions, giveaways and a free lunch for the first 200 attendees.

In addition to presenting sponsor VillageCareMAX, other sponsors for this year’s Senior Health and Wellness Expo include the Parker Jewish Institute, Meltzer Lippe, Verizon, New York Medicine Doctors and New York-Presbyterian Queens.

Managed health care, senior living, financial planning and fraud protection are some of the topics that will be covered at the expo. Among the health screenings that will be available are those for blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose. Attendees can also receive consultations from healthcare professionals. Additionally, experts will be present to discuss how to manage chronic conditions like diabetes.

Vendors at the event will be offering senior-focused products and services like insurance, home care, nutrition guidance and more. Various local organizations will also be on hand to provide important information on housing, social services and other senior programs in Queens.

While this event is free and welcomes walk-ins from the public, registration is encouraged among those who intend to attend. Those interested in registering or learning more about the event can do so by clicking here.