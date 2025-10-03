Flushing Town Hall is ringing in the autumn season with a list of unique and fun events at the historic venue.

From their annual gala to a celebration of Mexican culture through art, the month is filled with entertainment and connection with the community. Whether you’re looking for a weekend outing or a family-friendly event, check out their latest lineup of shows, events, and more.

Oct. 5, 12 p.m.

Regine Sawyer is a comic book writer and editor who has worked with brands from Marvel to DC, and more, as well as the curator of FTH’s exhibit, Comics in the City: Sequential Art Is…, and the founder of the Women in Comics Collective International. Sawyer is leading a 2-hour workshop on creating believable characters through creative exercises.

Oct. 6, 6 p.m.

Comics in the City: Sequential Art is… curator Regine L. Sawyer, will join a list of featured artists from the exhibit for a panel discussion, including Caitlin Du, CJ McWillis, J.P. Spencer, Tzu-Ying (Naomi) Chan, Alexandria Melhado, and Vito Giancaspro. The event is open to all ages and offers a fascinating perspective on the talented work presently on display for the exhibit, which is on display until October 20.

Oct. 8, 7 p.m.

This classic FTH monthly meet-up comprises talented musicians ranging from professional jazz musicians to educators, serious hobbyists, and graduate students studying jazz. The event offers a great opportunity for musicians and community members to get together, enjoy great music and watch artists and musicians from all backgrounds for a fun and lively evening.

Oct. 15 – Nov. 30

Check out one of FTH’s newest exhibits, in collaboration with MexFest, an arts festival that celebrates Mexican culture in NYC for “Rituales de Resiliencia,” which centers on memory, cultural ritual, and ancestral connection. The exhibition begins on Oct. 15, with its opening reception taking place on Nov. 1, which coincides with MexFest’s Día de los Muertos festival.

Oct. 16, 6 p.m.

Flushing Town Hall’s annual gala will feature an evening including a cocktail hour, dinner,and entertainment as the historic venue honors Jeff Rosenstock of Queens College and Michelle Stoddart of Resorts World New York City. All funds raised will support FTH’s mission of bringing people together through global arts.

Diwali Festival featuring Pt. Kinnar Seen, Dr. Naren Budhkar, and Abha B. Roy

Oct. 18, 12 p.m.

FTH is hosting a Diwali celebration that’s perfect for the entire family, including activities such as block printing, rangoli making, Indian cooking, henna, Hindi calligraphy and much more. The afternoon will also feature an Indian classical and folk dance steps workshop, performances and more.