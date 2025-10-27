Forest Park baseball field dedicated in memory of Det. Brian ‘Smiles’ Simonsen

A group photo of family and friends of the late detective and the NYPD at the unveiling of the Detective Brian “Smiles” Simonsen Field plaque in Forest Park.

The NYPD’s 102nd Precinct gathered with elected officials, family members and community locals for a heartfelt tribute to the late Det. Brian “Smiles” Simonsen, a beloved neighborhood officer who served on the precinct’s frontline for 19 years. On Saturday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m., the baseball field section of Victory Field in Forest Park was renamed in honor of Simonsen’s legacy.

Simonsen, who succumbed to his injuries after responding to a robbery in Richmond Hill on Feb. 12, 2019, was remembered for his tireless commitment to public safety and genuine connection with the community.

Among the dozens of attendees were Council Member Joann Ariola, Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz, NYPD Commanding Officer Pratima Bhullar Maldonado, NYC Parks Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa and Brian Simonsen’s mother Linda Simonsen and widow Leanne Simonsen.

After a rendition of the National Anthem by NYPD Officer Heather Austin, the dedication highlighted Simonsen’s impact on those who crossed his path.

Ariola addressed the crowd, recognizing Simonsen’s vital contributions to the district. The Council Member further expressed her appreciation to the Detective Brian “Smiles” Simonsen Foundation, a nonprofit organization initiated by family and friends of the late detective, for collaboration efforts with her district office.

“His smile was meant to be shared, and it will be shared as kids run onto this field, happy and excited to win a game,” Ariola said.

Katz began her remarks by acknowledging the NYPD leadership and the Simonsen family. The district attorney also thanked Ariola for organizing the dedication. Her speech signaled renewed support for the NYPD and its continued law enforcement.

“But when harm comes to you, you should know that there’s accountability and that there’s people that have your back after the fact,” Katz said.

Continuing with the dedication, Rodriguez-Rosa drew parallels with the name “Victory Field” to that of Simonsen’s service — a vocation that was executed with “heart and soul.”

“Today, we ensure that his legacy endures in this park — a place where families gather, where children play and where the community comes together. Brian [Simonsen] loved working and helping in his community. He understood the importance of places like a park and the role that they play in bringing people together and strengthening our neighborhoods.”

Maldonado offered her sentimental words, recalling Simonsen as a “loyal friend” and a “great son.”

“It’s a tribute not only to his unwavering commitment to justice, but also to the profound impact he had on all of us,” Maldonado said.

Leanne, the wife of Brian Simonsen, expressed her gratitude to those who contributed to the dedication of the baseball field section, noting her late husband’s love for baseball in all facets of his life.

The dedication concluded with the unveiling of the Detective Brian “Smiles” Simonsen Field plaque overlooking the baseball field. The attendees gazed solemnly at the plaque, reflecting their respect for the detective’s civic leadership. The memory of Simonsen’s selfless sacrifice in the call of duty will live on in Forest Park.

To learn more about the Detective Brian “Smiles” Simonsen Foundation, click here.