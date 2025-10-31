Former Rikers correction officer faces up to seven years in prison for filing fraudulent medical documentation: DA

A former correction officer at Rikers Island is facing years in prison after she was criminally charged with filing fraudulent documentation for medical treatment.

Equanna Escalera, 43, of Wisteria Circle in Bellport, was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on Oct. 30 on charges of grand larceny and offering a false instrument for submitting documentation falsely claiming that she had been treated by a doctor and physical therapists at a Bronx medical practice 29 times in 2022 to justify being out on sick leave.

According to the charges and investigation, Escalera was employed as a correction officer assigned to the prison complex on Rikers Island and was out on sick leave from March 24, 2022, to Dec. 5, 2022. Under city regulations, uniformed correction officers who report being sick for nine days or more during a calendar year may not leave their homes except under certain circumstances, such as a visit to a physician or hospital. Those who do leave their homes are required to submit documentation about the trip to the Department of Corrections’ Health Management Division (HMD).

Escalera allegedly submitted 31 letters covering 29 dates to HMD purporting that she received treatment by a physician or physical therapist at Multi-Specialty Pain Management in the Bronx between March 2022 and December 2022. The documents were written on the pain management center’s letterhead.

An investigation revealed that Escalera was not treated at the practice on the 29 dates she claimed and the practice had not given the defendant permission to generate letters saying she had been seen.

“As alleged, the defendant violated the trust of her employers at the Department of Correction by filing phony documentation to remain out of work on sick leave while still collecting a paycheck,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “She also let down her colleagues at Rikers Island, who were struggling with understaffing. I thank our partners at the New York City Department of Investigation for their work on this case.”

On the 29 dates in question, Escalera received $11,200.78 in total pay. She surrendered to the Queens District Attorney’s office on Thursday.

“As charged, this former correction officer faked medical documentation supporting her false claim that she was entitled to 29 days of paid sick leave, defrauding the City thousands of dollars in stolen wages,” Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber said. “Her conduct falls far short of the City’s high standards for correction officers whose work is critical to maintaining safety and order in the City’s jails.”

Queens Criminal Court Judge ordered Escalera to return to court on Dec. 15. If convicted, Escalera faces a potential maximum sentence of 2 ⅓ to seven years in prison.

“ I thank the Queens District Attorney’s Office for its commitment to protect City resources and to hold accountable individuals who commit fraud,” Strauber said.

Escalera was released on her own recognizance.