Four civilians injured during early morning fire at Bland Houses in Flushing Thursday: FDNY

The FDNY battled an early morning blaze at the Bland Houses in Flushing on Friday, with lithium-ion batteries suspected of starting the fire in a 10th-floor apartment.

FDNY fire marshals are working to determine if a lithium-ion battery sparked an early morning blaze that injured four residents at the Bland Houses NYCHA development in Flushing on Thursday.

The FDNY received a call at 2:06 a.m. of a fire on the 10th floor of 40-05 College Point Blvd. and dispatched 20 units with 78 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene. The fire was brought under control at 2:50 a.m.

EMS transported four civilians to New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital with minor injuries. A HazMat Unit was required for the presence of lithium-ion batteries, which were packaged and disposed of. The cause of the blaze is under investigation by FDNY fire marshals.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene and registered one family for emergency assistance, including financial assistance. Its Disaster Action Team also provided care items to additional impacted residents, such as clean-up kits and pet supplies. NYCHA is handling temporary lodging for displaced residents who were unable to reoccupy their apartments.

Any residents impacted by the fire who need help with their recovery and have not already connected with the Red Cross should call 1-877-RED CROSS (877-733-2767) and select option 1.