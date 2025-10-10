Quantcast
Bay Terrace
News

Photos: FourLeaf celebrates opening of new Bay Terrace branch

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
fourleaf
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of the new FourLeaf Federal Credit Union in the Bay Terrace Shopping Center.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

FourLeaf Federal Credit Union recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of its new location at 23-88 Bell Blvd. in the Bay Terrace Shopping Center.

Several community members and leaders were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

This new location, managed by Adnan Khan, reflects FourLeaf’s commitment to growing in diverse and thriving communities like Bayside. This Queens neighborhood features both a vibrant small business scene and a well-established residential base.

(Left to right) FourLeaf Federal Credit Union Assistant Branch Manager of New Markets Stephen Aureli, Bay Terrace Branch Manager Adnan Khan and Assistant Branch Manager David Niranjan. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The expansion to the Bay Terrace Shopping Center also highlights FourLeaf’s mission of investing in communities and providing accessible, member-first financial services.

Protecting New Yorkers from Fraud: MCU Chief Risk Officer Kelly Gerber on Cybersecurity

Schneps Connects

Items were given away during the ribbon-cutting celebration. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

As attendees of the ribbon-cutting were treated to a first look inside the branch, FourLeaf had special offers available to new members in celebration of its opening. Additionally, cookies were available to guests, courtesy of the neighboring Chip City.

Attendees of the ceremony had the opportunity to view the inside of the branch. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Some of the notable attendees of the ribbon-cutting ceremony included Assemblymember Edward Braunstein, Vivek Sukumaran of the Bayside Business Association, Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Thomas Grech, Schneps Media CEO Joshua Schneps, FourLeaf Federal Credit Union President and CEO Linda Armyn and Justin Connor from Rep. Thomas Suozzi’s office.

Queens Chamber of Commerce President Thomas Grech (left) and Assemblymember Edward Braunstein (right). Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Schneps Media CEO Joshua Schneps (left) with FourLeaf Federal Credit Union Head of Government and Business Banking Acquisitions Thomas P. Fehn Jr. (right). Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“FourLeaf is about being in the community and being a part of the community. We don’t just open branches. We get to know the community first,” Armyn said. “We spend a lot of time introducing ourselves, meeting our neighbors and ingratiating ourselves into the community before we even open the doors. And that is no different in Bayside. We’ve made a lot of friends.”

Both Braunstein and Connor presented FourLeaf Federal Credit Union with citations in recognition of its opening in the community.

(Left to right) FourLeaf Federal Credit Union President and CEO Linda Armyn, Rep. Thomas Suozzi’s Office’s Deputy District Director of Outreach Justin Connor, FourLeaf Federal Credit Union Bay Terrace Branch Manager Adnan Khan and FourLeaf Federal Credit Union Executive Vice President and Chief Deposit Officer Emilio Cooper. Connor presented a citation to FourLeaf Federal Credit Union on behalf of Rep. Suozzi. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“I’m happy to be here celebrating the grand opening of FourLeaf Federal Credit Union,” Braunstein said. “I’m a resident of Bay Terrace, and we’re always appreciative of businesses that want to invest in the community and provide financial opportunity to the community.”

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

This opening marks the first expansion by FourLeaf Federal Credit Union since it was rebranded from Bethpage Federal Credit Union earlier this year.

Other FourLeaf locations in Queens can be found in Sunnyside, Ozone Park, Forest Hills and Elmont. There are also more branches in the works across the borough.

“Every one of the folks that [FourLeaf] employs throughout Queens and the area are jobs that provide,” Grech said. “They pay people’s rent, they pay people’s mortgages, they help put their kids through school. We’re very, very grateful for FourLeaf to be here.”

About the Author

Ethan Marshall

I was born and raised on Long Island and reside in Bayside. Graduated Cum Laude from Hofstra University. Big Mets, Jets and Islanders fan.

More Bay Terrace News

More from Around New York