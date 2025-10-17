Free concert series brings the sound of music to Forest Park in Woodhaven

A Man Forever concert at Oak Ridge in November 2024. The band includes Jess Tsang on marimba and Matt Evans on drums.

Ready your ears for an eclectic mix of genres in South Queens.

Presented by Goodhaven, The Forest Park Trust, Flushing Town Hall and state Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo, a free autumn concert series will offer the neighborhood live performances for music lovers of all ages. Neighbors from near and far will enjoy scores of original melodies while connecting with fellow attendees.

Located at Oak Ridge at Forest Parkway #1 in Woodhaven, the concerts will feature classic jazz and other international genres — the first concert is set to play its notes on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m.

The following itinerary is slated for October and November:

The Mariel Bildsten Sextet (A Tribute to Cutty Cutshall)

Sunday, Oct. 19

Doors: 2:30 p.m.

Start time: 3 p.m.

Band: Pianist Kelly Green, Bassist Marty Jaffe, Drummer Darrian Douglas, Trumpeter Anthony Harvey, Reedist Boyce Griffith and Trombonist Mariel Bildsten

Day of the Dead Celebration and Performance by Juntas Chicas

Sunday, Nov. 2

Doors: 2:30 p.m.

Start time: 3 p.m.

Band: Juntas Chicas, an experimental band that fuses classic Mexican music with modern genres, including flamenco, cumbia and jazz.

*Additionally presented by CUNY Queens College

Avirodh Sharma and Rohan Misra – Indian Classical Music and Beyond

Doors: 2:30 p.m.

Start time: 3 p.m.

Band: Tabla player Avirodh Sharma and sarangi player Rohan Misra

John Colpitts, a Connecticut-born percussionist and founder of Goodhaven, a production company, orchestrated the concert series at Oak Ridge in Forest Park to form a community of music aficionados. To host the shows, Colpitts collaborated with the Forest Park Trust to apply

for a grant from The Flushing Town Hall. Colpitts admitted that it was a “long process,” having encountered the Forest Park Bandshell “five or six years ago” after living in New York City for three decades.

“The first day, my wife and I took a walk and saw the [Forest Park Bandshell], and I was like, ‘This is awesome! I’d love to try to do a concert here,’” Colpitts added.

Drawing from his experience as a drummer for experimental bands like Oneida and Man Forever, the Queens-based instrumentalist sought to create an enriching music scene in Woodhaven. Once he connected with Portia Cook Dyrenforth, the Forest & Highland Park Administrator, the partnership led Dyrenforth to ask Colpitts whether he’d like to organize music shows at Oak Ridge.

The first installment of the series is dedicated to Cutshall, a trombonist who once lived in Woodhaven at 86th Drive. Cutshall has teamed up with a roster of legendary musicians: Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Eddie Condon and Louis Armstrong. Colpitts aimed to highlight the unsung musician who hailed from Woodhaven, further circulating his name in jazz circles.

After a virtual deep dive, Colpitts and his wife discovered that Cutshall’s daughter, Barbara Casella, lives in New Jersey. As a bonus, Casella still has Cutshall’s beloved trombone, a historical remnant of his artistic past.

When asked about the appealing traits of the jazz genre, Colpitts, also known as “Kids Million,” described it as the most “elevated, difficult, challenging” form of musical expression — a musical arrangement that resonates with him.

“I love improvisation. And so, jazz musicians have to perform at such a high level with their instruments,” Colpitts shared. “So, it’s just an exciting genre for me.”

To better represent the local communities, Colpitts diversified the concert series, bringing in live performances that will showcase genres derived from Mexican and Indian cultures. For the Day of the Dead performance, Colpitts wanted to honor his Spanish-speaking neighbors through the second show and introduce the genre to those who may not be familiar with multicultural music.

“And then for people who don’t necessarily [observe] the Day of the Dead culturally, you can still experience what it is and participate in a respectful way.”

Discussing the last show, Colpitts also aimed to showcase traditional Indian music to honor residents in Richmond Hill and Ozone Park who resonate with the culture. Overall, Colpitts leads the charge in enhancing the music scene in South Queens that beautifully reflects the World’s Borough.

The Cutty Cutshall tribute show is currently sold out, but interested attendees can stand in line on Sunday, Oct. 19, for a chance to enter.

To register for the Juntas Chicas show, click here. To secure a spot at the Avirodh Sharma and Rohan Misra show, visit the link.