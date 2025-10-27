Photos: Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery hosts Trunk or Treat event

May trick-or-treaters were dressed up in their costumes as they received candy from the cars stationed for the Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery’s Trunk or Treat event.

The Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery hosted a Trunk or Treat event for members of the Kew Gardens community on Saturday, Oct. 25, at the cemetery’s entrance, located at Lefferts Boulevard and Kew Gardens Road.

Numerous families got into the Halloween spirit for this event, with the trunks decorated and those handing out the candy to the trick-or-treaters dressed for the occasion.

Participants in this Trunk or Treat were also encouraged to take part in the food drive held by the River Fund by bringing canned food goods to donate to local food pantries.

Ponce Bank sponsored the Trunk or Treat. Events held by the Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery are also made possible through the support provided by its members and patrons, as well as the Maple Grove Cemetery Association, the Office of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Council Member Lynn Schulman.