Photos: Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery hosts Trunk or Treat event

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
maple grove cemetery
May trick-or-treaters were dressed up in their costumes as they received candy from the cars stationed for the Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery’s Trunk or Treat event.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery hosted a Trunk or Treat event for members of the Kew Gardens community on Saturday, Oct. 25, at the cemetery’s entrance, located at Lefferts Boulevard and Kew Gardens Road.

Families lined up for the Trunk or Treat at the Maple Grove Cemetery. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Numerous families got into the Halloween spirit for this event, with the trunks decorated and those handing out the candy to the trick-or-treaters dressed for the occasion.

The trunks of participating vehicles were decorated to fit the Halloween spirit. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Participants in this Trunk or Treat were also encouraged to take part in the food drive held by the River Fund by bringing canned food goods to donate to local food pantries.

Kids and parents alike dressed up in Halloween costumes for the Trunk or Treat event. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Ponce Bank sponsored the Trunk or Treat. Events held by the Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery are also made possible through the support provided by its members and patrons, as well as the Maple Grove Cemetery Association, the Office of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Council Member Lynn Schulman.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

About the Author

Ethan Marshall

I was born and raised on Long Island and reside in Bayside. Graduated Cum Laude from Hofstra University. Big Mets, Jets and Islanders fan.

