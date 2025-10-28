Glendale Kiwanis Club’s annual Halloween parade set for Friday

The Glendale Kiwanis Club is gearing up for its annual Halloween Day Parade down Myrtle Avenue this Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The parade is a long-time tradition started and upheld by the Club in Queens dating back to 1966. The parade holds New York City’s record for the oldest Halloween Parade, where hundreds of people in costume walk from the crossroad of 70th Street and Myrtle Avenue and end five blocks away on 65th Street in the Stop & Shop parking lot.

Members of the Kiwanis Club are always in costume and in attendance, themselves, to enjoy the Halloween themed music playing over speakers and see the creativity displayed by the community during the costume contest. Kids are encouraged to enter the contest for the chance to win different prizes, but every one of them will be able to receive a Halloween goodie bag.

The parade is once again overseen by the watchful eyes of Kiwanis Member and Co-chair Fred Haler, who sees it as a good way to keep kids out of trouble.

“You don’t have mischief night when you have a big event,” Haler said in 2023.

The event has brought out local organizations, such as the East Coast Car Association, as well as community board members and assembly members in previous years.