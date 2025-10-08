Search continues for gunman who shot teenager in Hollis Hills: NYPD

Police from the 111th Precinct are looking for a gunman who shot a 16-year-old boy in Hollis Hills on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the teenager was roughhousing with a group of boys after school near a bus stop at the intersection of Springfield Boulevard and Union Turnpike just before 3 p.m., when the suspect fired a shot that struck him in the chest and ran off towards a BP gas station across the intersection, as dozens of kids ran for cover.

Police responded to a 911 call of a male shot at the location and found the victim conscious and alert with a gunshot wound to the torso, an NYPD spokesman said. EMS rushed him to Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where he was listed in serious but stable condition. The suspect was dressed in all black clothing, and he remains at large.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Oct. 5, the 111th Precinct has reported 98 felony assaults so far in 2025, 29 more than the 69 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 42%, according to the most recent CompStat report.