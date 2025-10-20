Enjoy chills and frights at these Halloween events in Woodhaven and Richmond Hill

There are plenty of Halloween-themed events for Woodhaven and Richmond Hill residents to enjoy.

South Queens is getting ready for the spookiest time of the year.

As Halloween draws near, Woodhaven and Richmond Hill residents are busy decorating their doors, choosing costumes and stocking up on candy. If you’re in the area, family-friendly Halloween entertainment awaits your revelry. Whether you’re looking for a scare or a hauntingly

spirited time with your neighbors, everyone will relish some ghoulish fun.

Fear not, this list of upcoming activities includes all treats and no tricks. Get into the frightening festivities and check out this list of local Halloween events in Richhaven.

Halloween Brunch Party | Pop’s Cocina and Bar | Woodhaven | Saturday, Oct. 25

If you’re on the hunt for a family-friendly Halloween-themed brunch, look no further. From 12 to 3 p.m., children are welcome to dine in with their favorite costumes and select from a pre-made brunch menu. Other recreational activities include face painting, arts and crafts, board games and more. Adults and children will have the chance to win the Best Costume award.

Reservations: 718-846-2037

Halloween Karaoke Costume Party | Neir’s Tavern | Woodhaven | Saturday, Oct. 25

Wear your best costume and warm up your vocals for this thrilling karaoke party from 8 to 10 p.m. The dance party will kick off from 10 p.m. to midnight, where neighbors revel in the Halloween spirit. Enjoy haunted beats by DJ Chris Dudin, the recipient of the 2025 Neir’s Tavern Advocacy Award. The top three costumes will have the chance to win Neir’s Tavern gift cards.

Fall Festival | Forest Park | Woodhaven | Saturday, Oct. 25

Sponsored by Council Member Joann Ariola and The Detective Brian “Smiles” Simonsen Memorial Foundation, this family-friendly festival is a carnivalesque experience at Victory Field from 12 to 3 p.m. A field dedication to Detective Brian Simonsen is also scheduled for 11 a.m. at the baseball field section.

Following the dedication, the festive afternoon will feature pumpkin picking, arts and crafts, immersive games and more. Join the Woodhaven Art Circle for creative mask making, face painting and jewelry shopping.

Halloween Candlemaking Event | Deja Brew Café | Richmond Hill | Thursday, Oct. 30

Deja Brew Café has an evening of candle making planned for Halloween enthusiasts. Starting at 6 p.m., the elegant café is teaming up with Regal Candle Bar, an extensive collection of handmade candles, for this workshop that will stir the creativity of attendees.

Deja Boo Halloween Brunch | Deja Brew Café | Richmond Hill | Friday, Oct. 31

Don’t miss the cafe’s “Deja Boo” brunch, a Halloween-themed brunch, on Friday, Oct. 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Start off your frightful holiday with a delicious meal, where appetizing homemade dishes await the patrons.

Reservations: 718-844-8935

Editor’s note: This roundup features a small selection of events curated by the reporter. It is not intended to be a comprehensive list.