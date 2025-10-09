Holden distributes free pet food in Maspeth to around 200 District 30 residents

Holden distributed free bags of cat and dog food at the event on Saturday. Photo via Council Member Robert Holden Facebook.

Around 200 people visited the office of Council Member Robert Holden Saturday afternoon to receive free pet food as part of a Holden initiative aiming to help financially-burdened pet owners.

The event, which took place Oct. 4 at Holden’s office at 58-38 69th St. in Maspeth, is the final pet food giveaway that Holden will host before leaving office in District 30 later in the year.

Holden began hosting pet food giveaways several years ago in response to reports that constituents were being forced to surrender their pets due to rising costs.

The events aim to help keep owners and pets together while simultaneously highlighting the need for a citywide network of pet food pantries, Holden’s office added.

Holden introduced Intro 1172 in January which would establish a pet food pantry in each of the five boroughs of the city, which has not yet been voted on by the City Council.

In a statement to QNS, Holden’s Chief of Staff Daniel Kurzyna said the giveaways highlight “just how great the need is” for such events in the local community.

“Too many families are struggling to afford basic necessities, and that extends to caring for their pets. By working with local partners, we’ve been able to ease that burden and help keep families and their pets together,” Kurzyna said in a statement. “Council Member Holden is committed to making these resources permanent across the city so no pet goes hungry.”

However, Alicia Vaichunas, a Holden staffer who is running as a Republican candidate in District 30, has vowed to continue the events if she is elected next month. Vaichunas currently helps organize the events in Holden’s district.