Housing lottery launches for 185 units at Ruby Square in Jamaica, rent starts at $1,843

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 185 housing units at Ruby Square, located at 166-20 90th Ave. in Jamaica.

The 12-story, two-building residential complex features 614 total units, with 429 being at market rate. Of the 185 set aside for the housing lottery, 93 are meant for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $129,600. The other 92 units are intended for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600.

One-bedroom units account for 66 of those at 80% of the area median income. The rent for these units is $1,843 a month. No more than three people can live in each unit. The annual household income must total $69,086-$116,640.

The other 27 units at 80% of the area median income are two-bedroom units, which can fit up to five people. They have a monthly rent of $2,188. Each household must be earning $82,835-$140,000 a year.

One of the units at 130% of the area median income is a studio. The rent there is $2,688 a month. It can fit no more than two people, who must combine to earn $97,303-$168,480 annually.

There are 71 one-bedroom units at 130% of the area median income. They cost $2,756 a month in rent. The required combined annual income among each household must add up to $100,389-$189,540.

The remaining 20 residences at 130% of the area median income are two-bedroom units. Rent in these units is $3,053 a month. The combined annual income among the residents of these households must total $112,492-$227,500.

Gas for cooking and hot water are included in the cost of rent. Residents are allowed to have pets, as long as they weigh no more than 100 pounds. There are breed restrictions. Tenants are responsible for electricity, including heat.

Available amenities at Ruby Square include a yoga/dance studio, a media room, a children’s playroom, a garden gallery, a fitness center, a basketball court, a gaming lounge, a dining room, a co-working space, a rooftop lounge, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Ruby Square is a smoke-free property. There is also a dog park in the area.

Blocks away from the property is the Jamaica Station, which provides service for the AirTrain terminal link to JFK Airport, the Long Island Rail Road, the F, E, J and Z subway lines and multiple bus routes.

Ruby Square was designed by Perkins Eastman and developed by BRP Companies.

Those who intend to apply for housing at Ruby Square must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Nov. 28. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Anyone interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Ruby Square, c/o CGMR Housing Equity Project, Inc., PO Box 440, Wading River, NY 11792.