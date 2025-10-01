Housing lottery launches for 24 units at Vleigh 77 in Kew Gardens, rent starts at $1,833

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

A housing lottery is underway for 24 units in Vleigh 77, located at 77-63 Vleigh Pl. in Kew Gardens.

This 4-story mixed-use building has 79 total residential units, with 55 at market rate. The 24 units set aside for the housing lottery include 20 intended for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $129,600 and 4 units for people earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210.600.

Five of the units at 80% of the area median income are studios. They have a monthly rent of $1,833. No more than two people can occupy a unit, with each household required to have residents who combine to earn $69,155-$103,680 a year.

A one-bedroom unit is also among the residences set aside for the housing lottery for those at 89% of the area median income. The rent is $1,929 a month. Up to three people can live there, as long as they collectively make $74,640-$116,640 annually.

The last 14 residences at 80% of the area median income are two-bedroom units. They cost $2,247 a month in rent. As many as five people can live in one of these units. Each household must combine to earn $90,378-$140,000 in annual income.

There is one studio set aside for people earning 130% of the area median income. The rent there is $1,950 a month and the required annual household income must range from $73,166-$168,480.

The other three residences at 130% of the area median income are one-bedroom units, which cost $2,350 a month in rent. These households must be earning $89,075-$189,540 a year.

Amenities available within each unit at Vleigh 77 include dishwashers, energy-efficient appliances, hardwood floors, intercommunication devices, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove, heat and hot water.

Vleigh 77, which is a smoke-free building, also features a card-operated laundry room, an outdoor terrace, green space, a virtual doorman, security cameras, an elevator and an accessible entrance. There is also an amenity package available that includes access to a gym or children’s playroom for $50 a month per household member, storage for $40 a month, bike storage lockers for $18 a month and covered parking for $300 a month.

Bus stops can be found near the property for the Q20, Q44-SBS, Q45, Q46, Q48, QM1, QM5, QM6, QM7 and QM8 lines. Some of the other notable features in the area include the Judge Moses Weinstein Playground, the Queens Valley Playground, SteppingStone Day School, P.S./M.S. 164 Queens Valley School of the Arts and North Queens Community High School.

Jarmel Kizel Architects and Engineering, Inc. designed Vleigh 77. It was developed by VP Capital Holdings LLC.

Those who intend to apply for housing at Vleigh 77 must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Dec. 4. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Anyone interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Vleigh 77 Apartment, c/o Reside Affordable, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.