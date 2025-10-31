Housing lottery launches for older adults at Grace’s Place Senior Apartments in Far Rockaway, with 56 units available

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

New York City has launched an affordable housing lottery for 56 units for older adults at least 62 years of age at Grace’s Place Senior Apartments, located at 13-04 Nameoke Ave. in Far Rockaway.

The 10-story residential building has 57 total units, with one at market rate. The 56 units set aside for the housing lottery are intended for those earning 50% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $81,000.

All 56 units in the housing lottery are studios. No more than two people can live in each unit, with at least one resident required to be at least 62 years old. The monthly rent for these units is equal to 30% of the eligible tenant’s monthly income. The required annual household income must total no more than $64,800.

Each unit is equipped with energy-efficient appliances, air conditioning, intercommunication devices and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove.

Other amenities found at the property include a shared laundry room, a recreation room, a rooftop terrace, security cameras, a security guard, an on-site resident manager, an elevator and an accessible entrance. The laundry room, which is card-operated, is subject to fees. Smoking is prohibited at Grace’s Place Senior Apartments.

The property is within close proximity to the Far Rockaway Long Island Rail Road station and the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue subway station, which provides service for the A train, as well as bus stops for the N31, N32, Q113 and Q114 lines.

Grace’s Place Senior Apartments was designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Brooklyn Community Housing and Services, Alembic Community Development and the Love Fellowship Tabernacle.

Those who intend to apply for housing at Grace’s Place Senior Apartments must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Dec. 30. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Anyone interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 401 Franklin Ave., Suite 314, Garden City, NY 11530.